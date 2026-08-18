BPSC TRE-4 Notification Out Amid Bihar Protests, 32,388 Teacher Posts Announced

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BPSC TRE-4 notification released for 32,388 teacher posts.

Online applications open September 1-30; exam date unannounced.

Release brings relief to protesting teacher aspirants in Bihar.

Amid ongoing protests by teacher recruitment aspirants in Bihar, the notification for the fourth phase of teacher recruitment, BPSC TRE-4, was released on Tuesday.

A total of 32,388 posts will be filled under the recruitment drive. However, the examination date has not yet been announced.

विज्ञापन संख्या-14/2026 के तहत शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अंतर्गत विद्यालय अध्यापक के कुल 32,388 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु योग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं।



ऑनलाइन आवेदन एवं शुल्क भुगतान की प्रक्रिया 01 सितंबर 2026 से शुरू होगी। शुल्क भुगतान की अंतिम… pic.twitter.com/he42Gf3CQu — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) August 18, 2026

The online application window will remain open from September 1 to September 30, while the application fee payment deadline is September 29.

Relief For TRE-4 Aspirants On Protest

The release of the notification comes as relief for candidates who have been staging a sit-in protest at Gardanibagh in Patna, demanding the announcement of the BPSC TRE-4 recruitment process.

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The protesting students had been demanding the release of the notification. On Tuesday, they had warned that they would begin a hunger strike if the notification was not issued within the next three days.

Students Had Warned Of Hunger Strike

Before the notification was released, student leader Dilip Kumar told reporters, “The government should release the advertisement for the BPSC TRE-4 exam within 24 hours, otherwise we can surround the residence of the Education Minister demanding his resignation.”

Hundreds of TRE-4 candidates participating in the protest at Gardanibagh also raised slogans against Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, calling him “incompetent.”

Dilip Kumar further said, “If our demands are not met, I will begin a fast unto death at this very spot three days from today (Tuesday).”

What Are The Protesters Demanding?

The protesting students have demanded a single-level examination for TRE-4, strict action against officials who allegedly secured positions through corruption, transparency in BSSC recruitment and the conduct of the STET exam with a housing policy.

They have also demanded action against the examination mafia.

Application Details

The online application process will begin on September 1 and continue until September 30. Candidates will be able to pay the application fee until September 29.

The examination date has not been announced yet.

For further information, teacher recruitment candidates can visit the official BPSC website.

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