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English NewsNewsIndiaBPSC TRE-4 Notification Out Amid Bihar Protests, 32,388 Teacher Posts Announced

BPSC TRE-4 Notification Out Amid Bihar Protests, 32,388 Teacher Posts Announced

A total of 32,388 posts will be filled under the recruitment drive. However, the examination date has not yet been announced.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 18 Aug 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BPSC TRE-4 notification released for 32,388 teacher posts.
  • Online applications open September 1-30; exam date unannounced.
  • Release brings relief to protesting teacher aspirants in Bihar.

Amid ongoing protests by teacher recruitment aspirants in Bihar, the notification for the fourth phase of teacher recruitment, BPSC TRE-4, was released on Tuesday.

A total of 32,388 posts will be filled under the recruitment drive. However, the examination date has not yet been announced.

The online application window will remain open from September 1 to September 30, while the application fee payment deadline is September 29.

Relief For TRE-4 Aspirants On Protest

The release of the notification comes as relief for candidates who have been staging a sit-in protest at Gardanibagh in Patna, demanding the announcement of the BPSC TRE-4 recruitment process.

ALSO READ: Bihar Transfers Siwan SP Puran Kumar Jha After AK-47 Controversy During Student Protest

The protesting students had been demanding the release of the notification. On Tuesday, they had warned that they would begin a hunger strike if the notification was not issued within the next three days.

Students Had Warned Of Hunger Strike

Before the notification was released, student leader Dilip Kumar told reporters, “The government should release the advertisement for the BPSC TRE-4 exam within 24 hours, otherwise we can surround the residence of the Education Minister demanding his resignation.”

Hundreds of TRE-4 candidates participating in the protest at Gardanibagh also raised slogans against Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, calling him “incompetent.”

Dilip Kumar further said, “If our demands are not met, I will begin a fast unto death at this very spot three days from today (Tuesday).”

What Are The Protesters Demanding?

The protesting students have demanded a single-level examination for TRE-4, strict action against officials who allegedly secured positions through corruption, transparency in BSSC recruitment and the conduct of the STET exam with a housing policy.

They have also demanded action against the examination mafia.

Application Details

The online application process will begin on September 1 and continue until September 30. Candidates will be able to pay the application fee until September 29.

The examination date has not been announced yet.

For further information, teacher recruitment candidates can visit the official BPSC website.

ALSO READ: ‘If It’s A Crime, Gandhi, Vajpayee Are Also Guilty’: Kharge Hits Back At BJP Over Vande Mataram

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: Champat Rai and Anil Mishra Get Clean Chit in Ram Temple Donation Case

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the BPSC TRE-4 notification released?

The notification for the fourth phase of teacher recruitment, BPSC TRE-4, was released on Tuesday. This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,388 posts.

What are the application dates for BPSC TRE-4?

The online application window will be open from September 1 to September 30. Candidates can pay the application fee until September 29.

Has the examination date for BPSC TRE-4 been announced?

No, the examination date for the BPSC TRE-4 recruitment drive has not yet been announced. Candidates should visit the official BPSC website for updates.

Why is the release of the BPSC TRE-4 notification significant?

Its release comes as a relief for candidates who were protesting at Gardanibagh in Patna. They had been demanding the announcement of this recruitment process.

What were the protesters' demands before the notification was released?

Before the notification, protesting students had demanded its release and threatened a hunger strike. Student leaders also called for action against the Education Minister.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Aug 2026 05:44 PM (IST)
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Bihar Protests BPSC TRE-4 Notification Out 32388 Teacher Posts Announced
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