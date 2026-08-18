Sri Lanka Star Rushed To Hospital After Nasty Injury, Ruled Out Of Galle Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sri Lanka's Chandimal ruled out, suffering shoulder-neck injury.

India's Padikkal, Pant extended team's substantial overall lead.

Sri Lanka faces daunting chase without injured key batter.

Sri Lanka vs India Live: Sri Lanka suffered another setback in the first Test against India after Dinesh Chandimal was forced off the field with a right shoulder and neck injury on Day 4 in Galle. The experienced batter was taken to hospital for a precautionary scan before being ruled out of the remainder of the Test.

Chandimal was injured while attempting to prevent a boundary during India's second innings. The 36-year-old dived towards the ball but landed awkwardly and immediately appeared to be in significant discomfort.

He remained on the ground clutching the right side of his neck as the Sri Lanka medical team rushed over to assess him.

Dinesh Chandimal Taken To Hospital After Injury

The Sri Lanka team physio and doctor attended to Chandimal before he was helped off the field.

Sri Lanka Cricket later confirmed that Chandimal had been taken to hospital for a precautionary scan. Further assessment followed before he was ruled out of the Test.

The injury came at a difficult time for Sri Lanka, who were already facing a huge task against India after conceding a 178-run first-innings lead.

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Chandimal had also endured a difficult outing with the bat, scoring just four runs as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in their first innings.

Sri Lanka later confirmed that Chandimal was ruled out due to concussion, with debutant Pasindu Sooriyabandara named as his replacement.

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🚨 BIG BLOW FOR SRI LANKA 🚨(According to Cricinfo)



- Dinesh Chandimal has been taken to hospital for a precautionary scan after sustaining a shoulder and neck injury while fielding today.#SLvIND pic.twitter.com/PqoPNejZHs — Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) August 18, 2026

India Build Massive Lead In Galle

India continued to strengthen their position on Day 4 after taking a substantial first-innings advantage.

Devdutt Padikkal once again played an important role, scoring 44 in the second innings after his career-best 167 in India's first innings. His dismissal came shortly before lunch, with India reaching 116/4 and extending their overall lead to 294 runs.

India had lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early after he edged Asitha Fernando to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

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KL Rahul then survived an LBW scare against Prabath Jayasuriya after successfully overturning the decision through DRS, but eventually fell for 35.

Captain Shubman Gill also departed LBW to Jayasuriya before Padikkal steadied the innings.

Pant Takes Attack To Sri Lanka

Rishabh Pant then accelerated India's scoring in the second session with another aggressive innings.

The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 66 runs, hitting eight fours and two sixes as India pushed their lead beyond 350.

Pant's counter-attacking approach put further pressure on Sri Lanka's bowlers and left India in complete control of the Test.

Sri Lanka had already struggled to contain India after being bowled out for 284 in their first innings. Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja had shared seven wickets, while Sonal Dinusha's century and Niroshan Dickwella's 80 helped the hosts recover from 90/5.

Sri Lanka Face Uphill Battle

With Chandimal unavailable and India building a huge lead, Sri Lanka face a daunting fourth-innings chase if they are to save the Test.

India's result is also significant in the wider World Test Championship campaign, with the visitors needing wins to strengthen their hopes of remaining in contention for the WTC Final.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will hope Chandimal's injury is not as serious as initially feared once the medical assessment is complete.