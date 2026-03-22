Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026: Five Oldest Players And Their Teams

IPL 2026: Five Oldest Players And Their Teams

The oldest player in IPL 2026, Dhoni remains a key figure for Chennai Super Kings. Even at nearly 45, his leadership and sharp game awareness behind the stumps continue to make him indispensable.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 22 Mar 2026 03:12 PM (IST)

Oldest players in IPL 2026: Indian Premier League has long been seen as a launchpad for young talent, offering players a chance to fast-track their careers and, in many cases, break into Team India. Even for those who don’t make it to the national side, the league’s financial rewards can be life-changing.

However, as IPL 2026 approaches - with young stars dominating headlines through their fitness and fearless approach - a group of experienced campaigners continues to prove that class and impact aren’t defined by age. These seasoned players still have the ability to turn matches on their own.

Five Senior Players to Watch in IPL 2026

1. MS Dhoni (44 years)

The oldest player in IPL 2026, Dhoni remains a key figure for Chennai Super Kings. Even at nearly 45, his leadership and sharp game awareness behind the stumps continue to make him indispensable. CSK and Dhoni’s legacy remain deeply intertwined.

2. Rohit Sharma (38 years)

A five-time IPL-winning captain with Mumbai Indians, Rohit may no longer lead the side, but his batting remains crucial. Fans will once again look to him for impactful performances.

3. Ajinkya Rahane (37 years)

Set to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahane brings experience and stability. As he nears 38, his calm presence and tactical acumen remain valuable assets.

4. Virat Kohli (37 years)

A cornerstone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli continues to set benchmarks in fitness and consistency. After finally lifting the IPL trophy in 2025, he enters the new season with renewed confidence.

5. Jos Buttler (35 years)

Now part of the Gujarat Titans, Buttler remains one of the most dangerous wicketkeeper-batters in the league. His explosive batting and leadership qualities make him a key player despite his seniority.

Also on ABP Live | Varun Chakravarthy Almost Quit Cricket: Story Behind 'Just Die' Messages

Also on ABP Live | Ditched PSL For IPL? Sri Lanka Star To Replace Sam Curran In IPL 2026

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 22 Mar 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE IPL Oldest Players
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Virat Kohli Demands London Trips During IPL 2026? Watch Kohli's Reaction
Virat Kohli Demands London Trips During IPL 2026? Watch Kohli's Reaction
Cricket
Varun Chakravarthy Almost Quit Cricket: Story Behind 'Just Die' Messages
Varun Chakravarthy Almost Quit Cricket: Story Behind 'Just Die' Messages
Cricket
IPL Orange Cap Winners: Complete List & Most Wins
IPL Orange Cap Winners: Complete List & Most Wins
Cricket
RCB Sale Twist: Another High-Profile Bidder Enters USD 2 Billion Ownership Battle
RCB Sale Twist: Another High-Profile Bidder Enters USD 2 Billion Ownership Battle
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Ben Gurion Airport, Escalates Drone & Missile Attacks on Israel
BREAKING: PM Modi Sets Record as India’s Longest-Serving Head of Government
War Update: Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran Over Hormuz, Threatens Energy Infrastructure Strikes
Breaking: Iran Strikes Southern Israel: Arad, Dimona Hit by Ballistic Missiles; Over 180 Injured
Breaking Update: Iran Strikes Israel’s Dimona Nuclear Site with Ballistic Missiles, Panic Ensues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Whither India’s Energy Security: India Needs To Speedup Strategic Petroleum Reserve Program
Opinion
Embed widget