IPL 2026: Five Oldest Players And Their Teams

Oldest players in IPL 2026: Indian Premier League has long been seen as a launchpad for young talent, offering players a chance to fast-track their careers and, in many cases, break into Team India. Even for those who don’t make it to the national side, the league’s financial rewards can be life-changing.

However, as IPL 2026 approaches - with young stars dominating headlines through their fitness and fearless approach - a group of experienced campaigners continues to prove that class and impact aren’t defined by age. These seasoned players still have the ability to turn matches on their own.

Five Senior Players to Watch in IPL 2026

1. MS Dhoni (44 years)

The oldest player in IPL 2026, Dhoni remains a key figure for Chennai Super Kings. Even at nearly 45, his leadership and sharp game awareness behind the stumps continue to make him indispensable. CSK and Dhoni’s legacy remain deeply intertwined.

2. Rohit Sharma (38 years)

A five-time IPL-winning captain with Mumbai Indians, Rohit may no longer lead the side, but his batting remains crucial. Fans will once again look to him for impactful performances.

3. Ajinkya Rahane (37 years)

Set to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahane brings experience and stability. As he nears 38, his calm presence and tactical acumen remain valuable assets.

4. Virat Kohli (37 years)

A cornerstone of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli continues to set benchmarks in fitness and consistency. After finally lifting the IPL trophy in 2025, he enters the new season with renewed confidence.

5. Jos Buttler (35 years)

Now part of the Gujarat Titans, Buttler remains one of the most dangerous wicketkeeper-batters in the league. His explosive batting and leadership qualities make him a key player despite his seniority.

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