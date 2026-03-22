Ditched PSL For IPL? Sri Lanka Star To Replace Sam Curran In IPL 2026

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is already making waves before a single ball has been bowled, and the latest buzz involves a significant "IPL vs PSL" crossover. According to emerging reports, Sri Lankan veteran Dasun Shanaka is tipped to skip the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11th edition to join the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as an injury replacement for England’s Sam Curran.

While neither the franchise nor the player has officially confirmed the move, the speculation has sent ripples through the cricketing community, especially with the PSL set to kick off on March 26 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Sam Curran Setback: Why RR Needs Shanaka

Rajasthan Royals suffered a massive blow earlier this week when Sam Curran was ruled out of the 2026 season due to a suspected groin injury. Curran’s absence leaves a void in the Royals' all-round department, a gap that reports suggest Dasun Shanaka is perfectly suited to fill.

Shanaka, a former Sri Lankan captain, has been in scintillating form recently. In his last international outing against Pakistan in February, the 34-year-old smashed an unbeaten 76 and claimed two wickets for 42 runs in Pallekele. This "clutch" performance against high-quality opposition is reportedly what put him back on the radar of IPL scouts after he went unsold in the December mini-auction.

PSL 2026: A Growing List of Withdrawals

If Shanaka officially pulls out, it will be a significant hit for Lahore Qalandars, who signed the pace-bowling all-rounder to bolster their squad. He would join a growing list of international stars who have reportedly prioritized the IPL or personal reasons over the PSL this season:

Blessing Muzarabani: Left PSL to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Ottniel Baartman: Rumored to be Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) target to replace Nathan Ellis.

Other Notable Absentees: Harry Brook, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Faf du Plessis, and the Afghan trio of Mujeeb-Ur Rahman, Mohammad Nabi, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Potential Impact on Rajasthan Royals

Shanaka brings a wealth of experience, having led Sri Lanka to an Asia Cup title. While his previous IPL stint with Gujarat Titans in 2023 was brief (3 matches), his ability to finish games with the bat and provide crucial medium-pace overs makes him a strategic fit for the Sanju Samson-led side.

However, KKR remains the most "injury-hit" franchise this year. With Akash Deep and Harshit Rana ruled out and Matheesha Pathirana’s participation pending an SLC fitness test, the race for quality replacements like Shanaka is becoming increasingly competitive.

What We Know So Far

It is important to note that these are unconfirmed reports. While the buzz around Shanaka joining the Royals is growing, the player is technically still on the roster for the PSL. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement from the Rajasthan Royals management as the March 28 season opener approaches.