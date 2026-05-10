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HomeSportsIPLVirat Kohli Spotted With 'Porn Star' In Viral Social Media Photo

Virat Kohli Spotted With 'Porn Star' In Viral Social Media Photo

The image was reportedly shared on Instagram by Kendra Lust, where it gained significant attention.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 10 May 2026 08:32 PM (IST)

Virat Kohli is currently representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 season and has been in excellent batting form throughout the tournament.

Recently, a photo circulated on social media showing Kohli alongside an individual identified online as Kendra Lust, which quickly went viral and sparked widespread discussion.

Kendra Lust Shares Image

The image was reportedly shared on Instagram by Kendra Lust, where it gained significant attention. In the picture, Kohli is seen seated in a café alongside her, leading to rapid online speculation.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kendra Lust® (@kendralust)

What's the Reality?

However, the authenticity of the image has been widely questioned. Several online users have pointed out that the photo appears to be AI-generated or digitally manipulated, with no credible reports confirming any real-life meeting between the two.

As of now, there is no official confirmation or evidence suggesting that such an interaction took place.

Also on ABP Live | Match-Fixing In CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 Match? Click To See Viral Pic

Kendra Lust on Social Media

Kendra Lust is active on social media platforms and has a large following on Instagram, where she frequently shares photos and videos.

Virat Kohli’s IPL 2026 Form

On the field, Virat Kohli has continued his strong run in IPL 2026. In 10 innings, he has scored 379 runs at an average of 47.38 and a strike rate of 164.07, including three half-centuries with a best score of 81.

Overall in the IPL, Kohli has played 278 matches, scoring 9,040 runs with 8 centuries and 66 half-centuries, maintaining his status as one of the most consistent batters in the league.

Also on ABP Live | WATCH: CSK Youngster's Fastest IPL Fifty, Emotional Tribute To Father

Also on ABP Live | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Emotional Mother's Day Post Goes Viral

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What viral photo involving Virat Kohli has been circulating?

A photo showing Virat Kohli seated with Kendra Lust in a cafe has gone viral on social media, reportedly shared by Lust on Instagram.

Is the viral photo of Virat Kohli and Kendra Lust real?

The authenticity of the photo is widely questioned, with many users suggesting it is AI-generated or digitally manipulated. There is no credible evidence of a real meeting.

How has Virat Kohli been performing in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli has been in excellent batting form, scoring 379 runs in 10 innings with an average of 47.38 and a strike rate of 164.07, including three half-centuries.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli IPL Kendra Lust IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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