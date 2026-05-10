Virat Kohli Spotted With 'Porn Star' In Viral Social Media Photo

Virat Kohli is currently representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 season and has been in excellent batting form throughout the tournament.

Recently, a photo circulated on social media showing Kohli alongside an individual identified online as Kendra Lust, which quickly went viral and sparked widespread discussion.

Kendra Lust Shares Image

The image was reportedly shared on Instagram by Kendra Lust, where it gained significant attention. In the picture, Kohli is seen seated in a café alongside her, leading to rapid online speculation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust® (@kendralust)

What's the Reality?

However, the authenticity of the image has been widely questioned. Several online users have pointed out that the photo appears to be AI-generated or digitally manipulated, with no credible reports confirming any real-life meeting between the two.

As of now, there is no official confirmation or evidence suggesting that such an interaction took place.

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Kendra Lust on Social Media

Kendra Lust is active on social media platforms and has a large following on Instagram, where she frequently shares photos and videos.

Virat Kohli’s IPL 2026 Form

On the field, Virat Kohli has continued his strong run in IPL 2026. In 10 innings, he has scored 379 runs at an average of 47.38 and a strike rate of 164.07, including three half-centuries with a best score of 81.

Overall in the IPL, Kohli has played 278 matches, scoring 9,040 runs with 8 centuries and 66 half-centuries, maintaining his status as one of the most consistent batters in the league.

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