Varun Chakravarthy Almost Quit Cricket: Story Behind 'Just Die' Messages

In a chilling revelation that has cast a shadow over the upcoming IPL 2026 season, India’s T20 World Cup hero Varun Chakravarthy has spoken out about extreme online vitriol he faced during a low point in his career.

Recalling the events of IPL 2021, the mystery spinner shared the dark side of social media stardom, revealing that he received death threats and messages telling him to "just die" after he became one of the first players to test positive for COVID-19 within the bio-bubble.

The Breaking Point: IPL 2021

The controversy began when the 2021 season was suspended midway due to a surge in cases, starting with Chakravarthy and teammate Sandeep Warrier. Fans blamed him for IPL tournament's halt, leading to a barrage of abusive emails and Instagram DMs.

"The worst was when IPL was stopped in 2021. It got stopped halfway because I got Covid. I was the first person to test positive. So the whole IPL had stopped," Chakravarthy said on YouTube show Journey to Jersey.

"There were people abusing me. Back then, IPL was the only way people were passing time. They were so angry that it was stopped. People were saying, 'Why don't you just die.' It was that bad," he added.

From Villain to World Cup Hero

Varun Chakravarthy’s journey from being the target of national ire to a three-time T20 World Cup winner is nothing short of legendary.

After being sidelined for nearly three years following 2021 T20 World Cup, he reinvented his game, leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to an IPL title and helping India defend their crown in March 2026. Varun credited his comeback to doubling his practice sessions and ignoring the "noise" that once pushed him into depression.

A Warning for the 2026 Season

As teams gear up for IPL 2026, Chakravarthy’s story serves as a stark reminder of the mental health challenges athletes face. BCCI has reportedly increased its focus on mental health support and cyber-security for players this season to prevent a repeat of such toxic incidents. Former teammates like Dinesh Karthik have also come forward, urging fans to be "kinder" and realize the gravity of their words behind a screen.