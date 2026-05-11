Moving Electric Car Turns Into Fireball In Noida, Driver Jumps Out: WATCH

A moving car caught fire in Noida, triggering panic in the area. The vehicle turned into a massive fireball within minutes after the blaze erupted.

The driver managed to jump out of the car in time and escaped safely. The incident involved an electric car, which was completely engulfed in flames.

A fire brigade vehicle rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, the car was completely gutted in the incident.

Authorities suspect that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, though the exact reason is yet to be confirmed. No casualties have been reported.

The incident took place in the Bisrakh police station area of Noida.

(This is a developing copy.)