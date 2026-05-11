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HomeCitiesMoving Electric Car Turns Into Fireball In Noida, Driver Jumps Out: WATCH

Moving Electric Car Turns Into Fireball In Noida, Driver Jumps Out: WATCH

The driver managed to jump out of the car in time and escaped safely. The incident involved an electric car, which was completely engulfed in flames.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 11 May 2026 08:02 AM (IST)

A moving car caught fire in Noida, triggering panic in the area. The vehicle turned into a massive fireball within minutes after the blaze erupted.

The driver managed to jump out of the car in time and escaped safely. The incident involved an electric car, which was completely engulfed in flames.

A fire brigade vehicle rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. However, the car was completely gutted in the incident.

Authorities suspect that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, though the exact reason is yet to be confirmed. No casualties have been reported.

The incident took place in the Bisrakh police station area of Noida.

 

(This is a developing copy.)

Before You Go

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida Fire Noida News Noida Car Fire
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