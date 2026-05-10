RCB Win Last-Ball Thriller; MI Virtually Out Of Playoff Race

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kept their title defense alive with a pulse-pounding two-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on May 10, 2026. The match, which went down to the very last delivery, has effectively pushed the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians, to the brink of elimination.

Chasing 167, RCB's top order struggled, but Krunal Pandya played a match-defining knock of 73 off 46 balls. When Krunal fell in the 16th over, RCB still needed 36 runs with just three wickets remaining. Entering the final over, RCB required 14 runs.

Young MI bowler Raj Bawa was tasked with defending 14 against Romario Shepherd and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. With 2 runs needed off 1 ball, Rasikh Salam Dar managed to squeeze out the winning runs, sealing a dramatic victory and sparking wild celebrations in the RCB camp.

How First Innings Unfolded

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, Mumbai managed to post 166/7 in their 20 overs, struggling badly in the closing stages as they failed to hit a single boundary in the final 15 deliveries of the innings.

Mumbai endured a disastrous start before recovering through a crucial partnership between Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir. The pair stitched together an impressive 82-run stand for the fourth wicket in just 57 balls.

Tilak Varma top-scored with a composed 57 off 42 deliveries, smashing three fours and two sixes. Naman Dhir provided strong support with a quickfire 47 off 32 balls, including five boundaries and two sixes.

For RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar starred with the ball, finishing with four wickets and emerging as the standout performer among the bowlers.

MI's Innings Falters at Both Ends

Mumbai’s innings got off to a terrible start, with the side reduced to 28/3 inside three overs. Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma, and Suryakumar Yadav were all dismissed early.

Tilak and Naman then revived the innings and guided Mumbai past the 100-run mark before Naman’s dismissal at 110 triggered another collapse. Mumbai lost wickets regularly thereafter, slipping from 132/4 to 161/7 before eventually finishing on 166.

Apart from Tilak and Naman, the rest of Mumbai’s batting lineup failed to deliver. Ryan Rickelton scored 2, Rohit Sharma made 22, Will Jacks scored 10, Raj Bawa added 16, while Corbin Bosch and Deepak Chahar remained unbeaten on 5 and 1 respectively.

IPL Returns to Raipur After 10 Years

The match marked the return of IPL action to Raipur after a gap of 10 years. The last IPL game at the venue was played during the 2016 season. Raipur is serving as RCB’s secondary home venue this season.