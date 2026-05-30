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HomeSportsWatch: Vinesh Phogat's Husband Loses Cool, Confronts Officials After Controversial Call

Watch: Vinesh Phogat's Husband Loses Cool, Confronts Officials After Controversial Call

Highly dissatisfied with the official decision to break the hold, Vinesh’s husband, fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee, completely lost his composure over the controversial stoppage.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 30 May 2026 03:52 PM (IST)

Decorated Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat successfully advanced to the women's 53kg semifinals at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 selection trials, but her passage was anything but smooth. Following a dominant opening performance, Phogat's second bout devolved into absolute high-octane drama, featuring a stunning tactical comeback, a controversial refereeing stoppage, and an intense matside confrontation involving her husband.

After easily outclassing her initial rival, Jyoti of Haryana, with a commanding 7-1 win, Phogat faced an incredibly uphill battle in her next match against a relentless Nishu.

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Nishu caught the veteran champion off-guard early on, racing to a shocking 5-0 lead and putting Phogat on the defensive. Relying on her elite tactical experience, Phogat launched a fierce counter-offensive. She successfully threw Nishu onto the mat and was on the absolute verge of securing a decisive pinfall victory when the referees suddenly stepped in and halted the live action.

Highly dissatisfied with the official decision to break the hold, Vinesh’s husband, fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee, completely lost his composure over the controversial stoppage. Breaching strict tournament protocols, Rathee stormed out of his designated technical support area to aggressively confront the officials and protest the call firsthand.

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The matside outburst added severe tension to the stadium atmosphere before security and tournament coordinators managed to restore order. Despite the heavy psychological distraction, Phogat kept her composure through the final whistle, narrowly edging out Nishu in a nail-biting 7-6 thriller to secure her spot in the final four.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the dramatic wrestling match between Vinesh Phogat and Nishu?

Vinesh Phogat narrowly defeated Nishu with a score of 7-6 in a thrilling match. She advanced to the semifinals.

Why was there a controversial refereeing stoppage in Vinesh Phogat's match?

The referees halted the action when Vinesh Phogat was close to pinning her opponent, Nishu. This decision was deemed controversial by Phogat and her husband.

What was Vinesh Phogat's husband's reaction to the referee's decision?

Vinesh Phogat's husband, Somvir Rathee, breached tournament protocols by confronting the officials to protest the controversial stoppage.

How did Vinesh Phogat perform in her initial match?

Vinesh Phogat dominated her first opponent, Jyoti of Haryana, winning convincingly with a score of 7-1.

Published at : 30 May 2026 03:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vinesh Phogat Asian Games Trials Asian Games 2026 Vinesh Phogat Husband
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