Watch: Vinesh Phogat's Husband Loses Cool, Confronts Officials After Controversial Call

Decorated Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat successfully advanced to the women's 53kg semifinals at the ongoing Asian Games 2026 selection trials, but her passage was anything but smooth. Following a dominant opening performance, Phogat's second bout devolved into absolute high-octane drama, featuring a stunning tactical comeback, a controversial refereeing stoppage, and an intense matside confrontation involving her husband.

After easily outclassing her initial rival, Jyoti of Haryana, with a commanding 7-1 win, Phogat faced an incredibly uphill battle in her next match against a relentless Nishu.

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Nishu caught the veteran champion off-guard early on, racing to a shocking 5-0 lead and putting Phogat on the defensive. Relying on her elite tactical experience, Phogat launched a fierce counter-offensive. She successfully threw Nishu onto the mat and was on the absolute verge of securing a decisive pinfall victory when the referees suddenly stepped in and halted the live action.

Highly dissatisfied with the official decision to break the hold, Vinesh’s husband, fellow wrestler Somvir Rathee, completely lost his composure over the controversial stoppage. Breaching strict tournament protocols, Rathee stormed out of his designated technical support area to aggressively confront the officials and protest the call firsthand.

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VIDEO | Asian Games selection trials: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat leads 6-5 against Nishu in a dramatic bout, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi.



Trailing 5-0, Vinesh threw her opponent and nearly pinned her before the referees stopped the action. She challenged the decision.… pic.twitter.com/ClynTbVwOc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2026

The matside outburst added severe tension to the stadium atmosphere before security and tournament coordinators managed to restore order. Despite the heavy psychological distraction, Phogat kept her composure through the final whistle, narrowly edging out Nishu in a nail-biting 7-6 thriller to secure her spot in the final four.