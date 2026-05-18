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HomeSportsCricketIPL 2026 CSK vs SRH: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

IPL 2026 CSK vs SRH: Toss Result & Complete Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chepauk in IPL 2026. Find out who won the toss as well as the playing XIs for tonight's clash ahead.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 May 2026 06:32 PM (IST)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings are set to play for one last time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, their home venue, in this season of the Indian Premier League. After a difficult start, they have managed to remain in contention for a Playoff berth. While Chennai need a couple of victories to strengthen qualification hopes, opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad can make it through with a win tonight. However, much of the attention remains firmly on MS Dhoni, with fans eagerly waiting to see whether the legendary wicketkeeper finally steps into action, and if that could potentially mark his final appearance in competitive cricket.

The coin toss for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 match is scheduled to be conducted at 7:00 PM IST with the playing XIs expected to be revealed shortly afterwards. All details will be updated here accordingly.

CSK vs SRH: IPL Head-To-Head Record

Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, both former IPL champions, have faced each other 23 times in the tournament’s history, with CSK holding the overall advantage in the rivalry.

Chennai have won 15 of those encounters, while SRH have registered eight victories, including one earlier this season.

However, recent meetings paint a different picture. Sunrisers have enjoyed the upper hand in the last five clashes, winning thrice and losing only twice.

The two sides meet again tonight at Chepauk, where CSK will benefit from home support. Still, SRH remain a formidable challenge with their explosive batting line-up and a well-rounded bowling attack capable of troubling any opposition.

Before You Go

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About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK MS Dhoni Ruturaj Gaikwad SRH Pat Cummins IPL
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