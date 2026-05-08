Arshdeep's Rumored Girlfriend Samreen Was Earlier Linked With This Youtube Superstar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Neither Kaur nor Singh have confirmed or denied relationship rumors.

Actress and model Samreen Kaur has recently drawn attention online after reports linked her with Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh during the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. While neither Samreen nor Arshdeep has officially reacted to the speculation, their public appearances together have sparked conversations across social media platforms.

Samreen Kaur, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, began her career in modelling before moving into films and music videos. She was a state finalist at Femina Miss India 2018 and later appeared in films such as 83 and Nail Polish. Over the years, she has also built a strong social media following through her fashion and lifestyle content.

How Did Samreen Kaur And Arshdeep Singh Rumours Start?

The dating rumours involving Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh began circulating after the two were reportedly spotted together on multiple occasions during IPL 2026. Videos shared online allegedly showed Samreen accompanying the cricketer at Delhi airport before the Punjab Kings contingent departed together.

Apart from the airport appearance, Samreen was also seen attending several Punjab Kings matches this season. Reports further claimed that the duo visited a Gurudwara together, which added to speculation surrounding their relationship.

However, neither Samreen Kaur nor Arshdeep Singh has publicly confirmed the rumours. Despite growing discussions online, both have remained silent regarding their alleged relationship status.

Samreen Kaur Was Earlier Rumoured To Be Dating Ashish Chanchlani

Before her name surfaced alongside Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur was previously linked with YouTuber and digital creator Ashish Chanchlani.

Rumours around the two started after they were seen together at multiple public events and creator gatherings. One of their most noticeable appearances came during the Mumbai screening of Avatar: The Way of Water in 2022. Samreen and Ashish were later spotted together at Creator United 2023 as well.





Their frequent appearances and chemistry in videos led fans to speculate that the duo might be dating. Reports later stated that both Samreen and Ashish maintained they were only close friends. According to previous media reports, Samreen had reportedly mentioned that the two were no longer friends due to personal reasons while continuing to respect each other.