IPL 2026: Adar Poonawalla's Tweet Sparks RCB Takeover Talks

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally ended their long wait for an IPL trophy by winning IPL 2025 title, their first since the league's inception in 2008. After 17 seasons, RCB lifted the coveted trophy last year, but soon after the historic triumph, reports began circulating about a possible change in ownership of the franchise.

RCB is currently owned by Diageo, a global liquor manufacturing company. According to media reports, Diageo is considering selling the franchise and could complete the process by March 31 this year.

Amid these developments, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has sparked major excitement with a tweet hinting at his interest in acquiring the RCB franchise.

Adar Poonawalla’s tweet fuels speculation

Adar Poonawalla took to his social media account and openly expressed his intent, stating that he plans to place a strong and competitive bid for Royal Challengers Bangalore in coming months. His post quickly went viral, triggering widespread speculation across the cricketing world.

Over the next few months, will be putting in a STRONG and COMPETITIVE bid for @RCBTweets, one of the best teams in the IPL. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 22, 2026

Despite having won the IPL only once, RCB remains one of the most popular franchises in the league.

In terms of fan following, they rival multiple-time champions like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, making the franchise an attractive investment opportunity.

Virat Kohli remains face of RCB

A major reason behind RCB’s massive fan base is Virat Kohli. The franchise signed Kohli during the very first IPL season in 2008, and as his stature grew in international cricket, RCB’s popularity soared alongside him.

Virat Kohli has been the face of the franchise for over a decade and also served as captain for several seasons.

He did not win IPL as captain, but played a crucial role in RCB’s title-winning campaign in 2025. Kohli finished as the third-highest run-scorer of the season, scoring 657 runs in 15 matches, including eight half-centuries, and was instrumental in RCB's win over Punjab Kings in last year's IPL final.