IPL 2026: A Rare IPL Record That Will Make Every Fan Curious

Indian Premier League 2026 season is set to begin in India on March 28, and fans are expecting a fierce contest among the ten franchises for the coveted title. Traditional powerhouses like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, both five-time champions, will once again aim to lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will enter the tournament as defending champions, while last season’s runners-up, Punjab Kings, will look to go one step further this year. Teams such as the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals will also be chasing their first-ever IPL title.

Before IPL 2026 action begins, here’s a fascinating record from IPL history that often surprises fans.

A Unique IPL Record

This particular record is not held by legends like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, or Virat Kohli. Instead, it belongs to Shreyas Iyer, who holds the distinction of being the only captain to lead three different franchises to an IPL final.

When Did Iyer Achieve This?

Shreyas Iyer first accomplished this feat in 2020, when he guided the Delhi Capitals to the final. Later, in 2024, he captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the final, a campaign that ended with the team winning the title. In 2025, Iyer once again reached the final - this time as captain of the Punjab Kings - although the team fell short of lifting the trophy. With this achievement, Iyer became the first captain in IPL history to take three different teams to the final.

Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Record

So far, Shreyas Iyer has captained 84 IPL matches, winning 50 of them while losing 35, with two games ending without a result. With IPL 2026 around the corner, he will have another chance to improve his captaincy record.

Iyer’s IPL Career

Iyer began his IPL journey in 2015 and has represented teams like the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings. Across 133 matches, he has scored 3,731 runs in 132 innings, including 27 half-centuries. He maintains an average of 34.4 and a strike rate of 133.3, with a highest score of 97 not out.

In addition, Iyer has struck 314 fours and 152 sixes in the tournament. He has also taken 56 catches and been involved in 10 run-outs during his IPL career.

In IPL 2026 auction, Punjab Kings once again placed their faith in Shreyas Iyer by signing him and handing him the captaincy. After reaching the final in 2025 but losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Iyer will now aim to guide his team to glory and add another major milestone to his IPL journey.