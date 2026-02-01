India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal Scenario: How Can India Qualify After Scoring 252?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketIndia vs Pakistan U19 World Cup Semifinal Scenario: How Can India Qualify After Scoring 252?

It is a high-stakes showdown in Bulawayo! India has set a target of 253 for Pakistan.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 06:33 PM (IST)

The Super Six clash between India and Pakistan at the Queens Sports Club has reached a fever pitch. After being put in to bat, the defending champions were bundled out for 252 in 49.5 overs.

The total is competitive yet the real battle lies in the Net Run Rate (NRR) calculations that will determine which of these two giants joins Australia, Afghanistan, and England in the semifinals.

The Math: How India Qualifies

India entered this match with a massive NRR advantage (+3.337) compared to Pakistan (+1.484). Because of this cushion, the qualification scenarios are specifically tilted in India's favor:

Scenario 1 (India Victory): If India wins the match, they qualify directly as Group 2 leaders with 8 points. They would then face Afghanistan in the semifinal.

Scenario 2 (Pakistan Win after 33.3 Overs): If Pakistan wins the match but takes more than 33.3 overs to chase the target of 253, India still qualifies. Despite the loss, India’s NRR would remain superior to Pakistan’s, allowing them to finish second in the group and set up a semifinal clash with Australia.

Scenario 3 (The Elimination Risk): India only gets knocked out if Pakistan completes the chase in 33.3 overs or less. Such a rapid chase would allow Pakistan to leapfrog India on NRR and secure the final semifinal spot.

Innings Recap: Vedant Trivedi Anchors the Rescue

India's innings was a roller-coaster ride. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave the team a blistering start with a 22-ball 30, but a sudden collapse saw the top order crumble to 47/3. Captain Ayush Mhatre’s struggle continued as he fell for a two-ball duck to Mohammad Sayyam.

The recovery was led by Vedant Trivedi, who played a mature and gritty knock of 68 off 98 balls. His 62-run partnership with Vihaan Malhotra (21) steadied the ship during the middle overs.

When Trivedi fell in the 41st over, India looked at risk of finishing below 200. However, a late-innings blitz from Kanishk Chouhan (35 off 29) and Khilan Patel (21 off 15) ensured India crossed the 250-mark, significantly increasing the difficulty of the chase for Pakistan.

Current Standings: Super Six Group 2

Team Matches Points Net Run Rate
England 4 8 +1.757 (Qualified)
India 3 6 +3.337
Pakistan 3 4 +1.484

 

 

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 06:33 PM (IST)
Icc Cricket India VS Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 Vedant Trivedi Semifinal Scenarios Bulawayo
