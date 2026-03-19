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HomeNewsWorldTrump Considers Deploying Thousands Of US Troops Into Iran As War Enters New Phase

Trump Considers Deploying Thousands Of US Troops Into Iran As War Enters New Phase

Trump weighs expanding US military role in Iran conflict, including troop surge options, while officials say no final decision has been made.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
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As tensions with Iran escalate into a third week of sustained military action, the administration of Donald Trump is weighing a significant expansion of its operational footprint in the Middle East, according to a Reuters report citing officials familiar with internal discussions. The deliberations reportedly include the possibility of deploying thousands of additional American troops to the region, a move that would offer Washington greater flexibility in responding to evolving battlefield dynamics. While no final decision has been taken, the proposals underscore the seriousness of the ongoing campaign and the range of military scenarios under consideration.

Expanding Military Options On Table

Officials say one of the primary objectives under review is securing vital oil shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies. This could involve intensified air and naval operations aimed at safeguarding tanker traffic amid heightened threats, as per reports.

Less likely, but still under discussion, is the deployment of ground forces along Iran’s coastline. Such a move would mark a major escalation and could significantly alter the nature of the conflict.

High-Risk Proposals Raise Strategic Concerns

Among the more ambitious—and potentially dangerous—options being considered is the deployment of U.S. forces to Kharg Island, which accounts for nearly 90% of Iran’s oil exports. Analysts caution that such an operation would expose U.S. troops to substantial risks, given Iran’s advanced missile and drone capabilities.

Another proposal involves securing Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Experts warn that even elite units would face considerable challenges in executing such a mission, citing both logistical hurdles and the likelihood of fierce resistance.

No Final Call Yet On Ground Deployment

Despite the range of scenarios being explored, officials insist that no definitive move has been made regarding the deployment of ground troops. 

The Pentagon has declined to comment on the matter.

Ongoing Campaign & Mounting Costs

Since the start of operations on February 28, U.S. forces have conducted more than 7,800 strikes, targeting key Iranian military assets. According to U.S. Central Command, over 120 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed during the campaign.

Approximately 50,000 American troops are currently stationed across the region. The conflict has already resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. service members, with around 200 others reported injured.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the U.S. planning to send more troops to the Middle East?

The Trump administration is considering deploying thousands of additional U.S. troops to the Middle East. This move would provide greater flexibility in responding to evolving battlefield dynamics.

What are the primary objectives of the potential military expansion?

A main objective is to secure vital oil shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz. This could involve intensified air and naval operations to protect tanker traffic.

Are ground troops being considered for deployment along Iran's coastline?

Deployment of ground forces along Iran's coastline is under discussion, though considered less likely. Such a move would represent a significant escalation of the conflict.

What is the current status of U.S. military operations against Iran?

Since February 28, U.S. forces have conducted over 7,800 strikes targeting Iranian military assets. Over 120 Iranian vessels have been damaged or destroyed.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 08:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran US TRUMP Iran Israel Conflict
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