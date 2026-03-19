Hardik Pandya's Costly Gift: Supercar For Mahika Sharma - Price Stuns Fans

India recently celebrated a memorable triumph in 2026 T20 World Cup, with Hardik Pandya playing a crucial role in the team’s success. The star all-rounder delivered impactful performances with the ball at key moments, helping India national cricket team secure vital wins. After the win, Hardik was seen celebrating on the field alongside his girlfriend, Mahika Sharma - and now, a video involving the duo has gone viral on social media.

Hardik Gifts Mahika A Supercar

In the viral clip, Mahika Sharma is seen performing a traditional puja for a brand-new car, with a priest present during the ritual. Hardik himself appears to be recording the moment and is visibly enjoying the occasion.

Reports suggest that Hardik has gifted Mahika a luxury supercar - the Ferrari 12Cilindri - a high-end model that has recently been launched in India.

Price and Features of Supercar

The Ferrari 12Cilindri comes with a hefty price tag of around ₹8.5 crore, while its convertible (Spider) variant costs approximately ₹9.15 crore. Depending on taxes and location, the on-road price can go close to ₹10 crore.

Under the hood, the car boasts a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing about 830 bhp and 678 Nm torque. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 340 km/h.

Inspired by classic Ferrari designs like the Daytona, the car features a sleek aerodynamic body, sharp LED headlights, and a luxurious interior equipped with multiple digital displays and advanced driving tech - making it a true performance powerhouse.

Hardik Pandya's Career At Glance

Since making his debut in 2016, Hardik Pandya has established himself as one of India’s premier all-rounders. He has represented the country across all formats and has been especially influential in T20 cricket.

In Tests, he has scored over 500 runs and taken 17 wickets, while in ODIs he has contributed nearly 2,000 runs along with 90+ wickets. His biggest impact, however, has come in T20 Internationals, where he has scored over 2,200 runs and picked up more than 100 wickets - playing a key role in India’s global successes.