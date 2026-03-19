Asking Wife To Assist In Taking Care Of Family Not Cruelty: Delhi High Court

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The Delhi High Court has ruled that asking a wife to assist in caring for family members cannot, by itself, be treated as cruelty, while setting aside an FIR and related proceedings filed against a husband and his family.

The observation was made by a single-judge bench of Justice Neena Bansal while hearing a petition challenging a case registered under Section 498A and Section 406 of the IPC, along with provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

Allegations Found Vague, Lacking Specifics

During the hearing, the court noted that most of the allegations made by the complainant were general in nature and lacked specific details to substantiate claims of cruelty or criminal conduct.

It observed that the issues raised largely reflected routine matrimonial disagreements rather than acts that would attract criminal liability.

No Wrong In Sister Handling Finances: Court

The complainant had alleged that her unmarried sister-in-law exercised control over her husband’s financial and property-related decisions.

On this, the court said such an arrangement is not unusual and does not, in itself, amount to wrongdoing. It further noted that the complaint did not clearly explain how this alleged involvement caused harm to the woman.

Dowry, Domestic Responsibilities Not Substantiated

The woman had also alleged that she faced taunts over insufficient dowry. However, the court said the claim lacked details of specific incidents.

She further claimed she was compelled to accommodate her mother-in-law at her parental home for a few months every year. The court observed that such an arrangement, by itself, does not constitute cruelty.

On the allegation that she was pressured to take responsibility for her brother-in-law’s minor son, the court clarified that asking a spouse to help care for family members cannot automatically be categorised as cruelty.

Section 406 Claims Also Not Made Out

Regarding allegations under Section 406 IPC, the court found that the complainant had not specified who her stridhan was entrusted to or how it was misappropriated.

Taking into account all aspects, the court held that the case did not warrant continuation of criminal proceedings and accordingly quashed the FIR and related proceedings under the Domestic Violence Act against the husband and his family.