Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldAfter Qatar's LNG Plant, Saudi Aramco's SAMREF Refinery In Yanbu ‌Targeted In Aerial Attack

After Qatar's LNG Plant, Saudi Aramco's SAMREF Refinery In Yanbu ‌Targeted In Aerial Attack

The strike came shortly after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued evacuation warnings targeting oil installations across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A refinery operated by oil giant Saudi Aramco at the Red Sea port of Yanbu was targeted in an aerial attack on Thursday, according to news agency Reuters. 

The facility, known as SAMREF, is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil. The report said the impact appeared to be minimal.

The strike came shortly after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps issued evacuation warnings targeting oil installations across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, including the Yanbu refinery. 

A purported video of the refinery bursting into flames following the attack has also surfaced on social media. ABP Live couldn't independently verify the video.

The attack also came after the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Qatar suffered "extensive damage" after being targeted in an Iranian missile attack.  

The intensifying attacks have heightened concerns about the safety of critical energy infrastructure in the region amid escalating tensions.

The development comes at a time when the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil transit route, has effectively been shut, disrupting global energy flows. With the strait blocked, Yanbu has become the only major export outlet for crude oil shipments from Gulf Arab countries.

The narrow waterway typically handles about one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, making the disruption a significant concern for global markets.

 

Related Video

Breaking News: Iranian Missiles Hit Riyadh Refinery and Qatar’s Ras Laffan in Widening Retaliation

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Saudi Aramco refinery was targeted in an aerial attack?

The SAMREF refinery, located at the Red Sea port of Yanbu, was targeted in an aerial attack on Thursday.

Who are the joint venture partners of the SAMREF refinery?

The SAMREF refinery is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil.

What was the apparent impact of the attack on the refinery?

The report indicated that the impact of the attack appeared to be minimal.

Why has Yanbu become a crucial export outlet?

With the Strait of Hormuz shut, Yanbu is now the only major export outlet for crude oil shipments from Gulf Arab countries.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Israel Iran Conflict West Asia Conflict Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
After Qatar's LNG Plant, Saudi Aramco's SAMREF Refinery In Yanbu ‌Targeted In Aerial Attack
After Qatar's LNG Plant, Saudi Aramco's SAMREF Refinery In Yanbu ‌Targeted In Aerial Attack
World
22 India-Bound LNG Ships Listed for Evacuation Amid Hormuz Crisis; Navy Steps Up Escort Ops
22 India-Bound LNG Ships Listed for Evacuation Amid Hormuz Crisis; Navy Steps Up Escort Ops
World
Unidentified Drones Sighted Over US Army Base Housing Top Officials Rubio, Hegseth: Report
Unidentified Drones Sighted Over US Army Base Housing Top Officials Rubio, Hegseth: Report
World
US Envoy Sergio Gor To Begin 6-Day Sri Lanka, Maldives Visit As Indo-Pacific Focus Sharpens
US Envoy Sergio Gor To Begin 6-Day Sri Lanka, Maldives Visit As Indo-Pacific Focus Sharpens
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Iranian Missiles Hit Riyadh Refinery and Qatar’s Ras Laffan in Widening Retaliation
U.S. On High Alert: Suspicious drones spotted over Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. trigger security lockdown
Breaking News: Mystery Drones Spotted Over US Military Base Amid War
War Update: Saudi intercepts 5 Iranian drones over Riyadh
War Alert: Iran launches strikes on Saudi Arabia, Qatar & Bahrain
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget