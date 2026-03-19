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HomeElectionBJP's 1st List For Assam Elections Out; CM Himanta To Contest From Jalukbari, Ex-Cong MP Bordoloi From Dispur

BJP's 1st List For Assam Elections Out; CM Himanta To Contest From Jalukbari, Ex-Cong MP Bordoloi From Dispur

The BJP has announced its first list 88 candidates for the upcoming Assam elections. Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes set for May 4.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday released its first list of 88 candidates for the Assam Assembly elections. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will contest from Jalukbari, while former Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has received a ticket to contest from Dispur.

CM Himanta Sarma on Wednesday announced that the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) is no longer part of the BJP-led alliance in Assam, while the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) will continue in the coalition. Speaking to PTI, Sarma said, “The UPPL will contest 15 seats, and our best wishes are with them. Our alliance is with the BPF.”

The UPPL and BPF are rival parties in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), an autonomous administrative region formed in 2003 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Sarma said the seat-sharing arrangement among alliance partners, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and BPF, has been finalised, with constituency-wise details expected to be announced soon.

Under the agreement, AGP will contest 26 seats, the same number as in the previous Assembly elections, while BPF has been allotted 11 constituencies.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled for April 9, with counting of votes set for May 4.

The UPPL had been part of the BJP-led government for the full five-year term, while the BPF extended support at a later stage. Both parties had representation in the state Cabinet.

In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP holds 64 seats. Among its allies, AGP has nine MLAs, UPPL has seven, and BPF has three.

On the opposition side, the Indian National Congress has 26 members, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has 15, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has one legislator, along with one Independent MLA.

(With inputs from PTI)

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are the Assam Assembly elections scheduled?

Elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly are scheduled for April 9, with vote counting on May 4.

Which parties are in the BJP-led alliance in Assam?

The BJP-led alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

How many seats will the AGP and BPF contest?

The AGP will contest 26 seats, and the BPF has been allotted 11 constituencies.

Will the UPPL be part of the BJP-led alliance for the elections?

No, the UPPL is no longer part of the BJP-led alliance in Assam. They will contest 15 seats independently.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 19 Mar 2026 12:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Election Assam Election 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 Election Corner
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