Israel Won’t Target Iran's South Pars Again, US Had No Prior Intel: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Israel will not carry out further attacks on Iran’s crucial South Pars gas field, while asserting that Washington had no prior knowledge of the original plans.

'U.S. Not Informed Of Israeli Strike': Trump

Addressing the matter, President Donald Trump stated that the United States had no prior knowledge of Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas facility. His comments appeared aimed at underscoring a separation between U.S. strategy and Israeli military decisions, despite the two allies maintaining close coordination in their broader stance against Iran. He further noted that Israel is not expected to carry out additional strikes on the South Pars field, hinting at a possible move away from targeting Iran’s key energy assets.



Experts believe this could help calm fears of major disruptions in global energy markets, which have already shown volatility amid rising tensions. In a post on Truth Social, Trump characterised the strike as a reaction driven by regional developments, saying Israel had acted out of anger and targeted a significant site, though only a limited portion of the facility was affected.



Trump said: “Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit.”

The remarks come amid intensifying scrutiny over strikes targeting key energy infrastructure in the region, particularly the massive South Pars field—widely regarded as the world’s largest natural gas reserve and central to Iran’s economy.

(More details awaited)