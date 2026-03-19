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HomeNewsWorldIsrael Won’t Target Iran's South Pars Again, US Had No Prior Intel: Trump

Israel Won’t Target Iran's South Pars Again, US Had No Prior Intel: Trump

Trump says Israel won’t strike Iran’s South Pars again and the US had no prior knowledge, even as tensions in the region remain high.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 08:46 AM (IST)

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Israel will not carry out further attacks on Iran’s crucial South Pars gas field, while asserting that Washington had no prior knowledge of the original plans.

'U.S. Not Informed Of Israeli Strike': Trump

Addressing the matter, President Donald Trump stated that the United States had no prior knowledge of Israel’s strike on Iran’s South Pars gas facility. His comments appeared aimed at underscoring a separation between U.S. strategy and Israeli military decisions, despite the two allies maintaining close coordination in their broader stance against Iran. He further noted that Israel is not expected to carry out additional strikes on the South Pars field, hinting at a possible move away from targeting Iran’s key energy assets.

Experts believe this could help calm fears of major disruptions in global energy markets, which have already shown volatility amid rising tensions. In a post on Truth Social, Trump characterised the strike as a reaction driven by regional developments, saying Israel had acted out of anger and targeted a significant site, though only a limited portion of the facility was affected.

Trump said: “Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit.”

The remarks come amid intensifying scrutiny over strikes targeting key energy infrastructure in the region, particularly the massive South Pars field—widely regarded as the world’s largest natural gas reserve and central to Iran’s economy.

(More details awaited)

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About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Iran TRUMP Iran Israel Conflict
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