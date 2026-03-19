Dinesh Karthik Becomes Father Again, Blessed With Baby Girl

Indian cricketing legend Dinesh Karthik and squash powerhouse Dipika Pallikal announced arrival of their third child on March 19, 2026 - a precious baby girl. The couple, who have been at the forefront of Indian sports for over a decade, took to social media to share their gratitude and joy with fans.

Introducing Raaha Pallikal Karthik

Sharing the news on Instagram, Dinesh Karthik posted a touching message welcoming their daughter, whom they have named Raaha Pallikal Karthik.

The Message: "With blessings in our hearts and gratitude beyond words, we joyfully welcome our precious girl into this world," the post read.

This marks a beautiful expansion for the family, who tied the knot in a multi-cultural ceremony back in 2015.

Former cricketer Dinesh Karthik and his wife, Dipika Pallikal Karthik, have welcomed a baby girl.



(Source: Dinesh Karthik/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/M1bZF8280V — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2026

Promotion to "Big Brothers"

The couple are already parents to twin sons, Kabir and Zian, who were born in October 2021. The twins are reportedly "thrilled" to take on their new roles as protective older brothers to little Raaha.

The arrival of a daughter has truly "multiplied the joy" in a household already filled with the energy of two active toddlers and the couple's celebrated sporting careers.

A Power Couple’s Journey

The news comes at a busy time for both athletes:

Dinesh Karthik: Currently a prominent commentator and mentor (recently serving as the batting coach for RCB), DK continues to be one of the most beloved figures in Indian cricket.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter IPL 2026 aiming for a historic back-to-back title. Led by Rajat Patidar and coached by Andy Flower, the squad blends championship continuity with smart additions like Venkatesh Iyer. With Virat Kohli anchoring the top order, RCB kicks off their defense on March 28.

Dipika Pallikal: A trailblazer in Indian squash and a Padma Shri awardee, Dipika has balanced elite competition with motherhood, most recently clinching gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games.