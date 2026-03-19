Virat Kohli Close To Record-Breaking Moment In IPL 2026; RCB To Enter History Books

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is on the brink of scripting history in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kohli is closing in on a landmark achievement that could see him etch his name - and his franchise’s - into the record books.

Kohli Eyes Historic 9,000-Run Milestone

Virat Kohli needs just 339 more runs in IPL 2026 to reach the 9,000-run mark, a feat no player has achieved in the history of the tournament. If he gets there this season, he will become the first-ever cricketer to cross this milestone in the IPL.

Since the inaugural IPL season in 2008, Kohli has been the backbone of RCB’s batting lineup. So far, he has scored 8,661 runs in over 260 matches, including 8 centuries and 63 half-centuries, maintaining an impressive average of around 39 and a strike rate above 130.

Big Season Ahead for RCB

Heading into IPL 2026 as defending champions, RCB will once again rely heavily on Virat Kohli's consistency at the top. If he manages to score the required 339 runs in the season, it will not only be a personal milestone but also a historic moment for the franchise.

Orange Cap Winner

Virat Kohli has also claimed the prestigious Orange Cap in the past, most notably in 2016 when he smashed a record 973 runs in a single season - a benchmark that still stands.

With another big season on the horizon, all eyes will be on Kohli as he looks to achieve yet another iconic milestone in his illustrious IPL career.

RCB Ready for Title Defense

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter IPL 2026 with a historic mission: defending their first-ever title. Under the leadership of Rajat Patidar and the tactical guidance of Head Coach Andy Flower, the franchise has prioritized stability, retaining the core that broke the 18-year trophy drought in 2025.

The defending champions kick off the season on March 28 at their fortress, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in a high-voltage opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

For IPL 2026, RCB have kept 17 players from their last year's winning squad, including the legendary Virat Kohli. High-value additions like Venkatesh Iyer (₹7 Cr) and veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar have bolstered RCB lineup's experience.