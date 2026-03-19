Crude Oil Spikes After Israel-Iran Strikes On Energy Infrastructure: What It Means For India

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Global oil markets were jolted on Thursday as crude prices spiked sharply following fresh geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The surge, triggered by attacks on critical energy infrastructure, has once again put the spotlight on how fragile global energy supply chains remain, and what that means for oil-importing countries like India.

Crude Prices Jump Amid Escalation

Oil prices climbed more than 4 per cent in volatile trading, reflecting immediate market anxiety over supply disruptions. The April contract of Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange rose to $111.78 per barrel, marking a gain of 4.10 per cent from its previous close, reported IANS.

Meanwhile, the April contract of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) on NYMEX surged 3.37 per cent to $99.57 per barrel.

The sharp rally underscores how quickly global markets react to geopolitical shocks, particularly when they involve key oil and gas infrastructure.

What Triggered The Spike?

The rally in crude prices followed a series of escalatory moves in the region. Israel launched a strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field, widely recognised as the world’s largest gas field.

In response, Iran retaliated by targeting Qatar’s Ras Laffan industrial city, a crucial global hub for liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and exports.

The exchange of strikes has raised fears of a broader conflict that could disrupt energy flows across the Gulf, a region that accounts for a significant share of global oil and gas supply.

Energy Infrastructure Under Threat

The situation took a more serious turn with direct attacks on energy facilities, a development that markets tend to price in aggressively.

Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson warned that such strikes “constitute a threat to global energy security”.

“QatarEnergy confirms that Ras Laffan Industrial City this evening has been the subject of missile attacks. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately to contain the resulting fires, as extensive damage has been caused. All personnel have been accounted for, and no casualties have been reported at this time,” said the spokesperson.

The targeting of such a critical facility has heightened concerns about supply disruptions, even if immediate production losses remain unclear.

Trump Urges Caution Amid Rising Tensions

Amid escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump signalled restraint, indicating opposition to further attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure.

“Israel, out of anger for what has taken place in the Middle East, has violently lashed out at a major facility known as South Pars Gas Field in Iran. A relatively small section of the whole has been hit,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

His remarks suggest growing international concern over the potential for escalation, particularly if more energy assets come under attack.

Why This Matters For India

For India, the surge in oil prices carries immediate and significant implications. The country imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, making it highly vulnerable to global price swings.

A sustained rise in crude prices can impact multiple aspects of the economy:

Higher fuel prices for consumers

Increased input costs for industries

Pressure on inflation

Widening current account deficit

Even short-term spikes can influence government policy decisions on fuel pricing, subsidies and fiscal management.

Markets On Edge As Risks Rise

The latest developments have added another layer of uncertainty to global markets, which were already navigating concerns around inflation, interest rates and slowing growth.

Oil traders are now closely watching whether the conflict remains contained or escalates further. Any disruption to shipping routes or production facilities in the Gulf region could push prices even higher.

Iran has already warned of “uncontrolled consequences and threatening retaliation against energy facilities across the Gulf,” raising the stakes for global energy security.