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HomeSportsIPL'Indian' In IPL Illegal? Kerala High Court Gives Final Verdict

'Indian' In IPL Illegal? Kerala High Court Gives Final Verdict

The petitioner claimed that using the word "Indian" in the tournament’s name creates a false impression of government patronage and official national status.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 10:45 AM (IST)

Kerala High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that challenged the legality of the name "Indian Premier League" (IPL). The court described the petition as lacking merit, effectively ending a brief but unusual legal challenge just days before the IPL 2026 season opener.

The Allegations

The petition was filed by Ashique Karoth, a social worker from Ernakulam, who argued that BCCI is a private body and not a recognized National Sports Federation (NSF).

Misleading Branding: The petitioner claimed that using the word "Indian" in the tournament’s name creates a false impression of government patronage and official national status.

Legal Violation: He alleged that the use of the name violates The Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, which restricts private entities from using certain protected names without central government permission.

Court's Reaction

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V.M. was not persuaded by the arguments.

"Belated Realization": The bench noted that IPL has been functioning under this name for nearly two decades. They questioned why the petitioner "recently realized" it was supposedly illegal after 18 successful seasons. The court held that there was no substance in the argument that the tournament shouldn't be permitted to use its established branding.

Case Disposed: The High Court refused to entertain the matter as a PIL and disposed of the petition at the admission stage.

Why This Matters for IPL 2026

IPL 2026 tournament is set to begin on March 28, 2026, but any legal hurdle regarding branding could have caused massive logistical and broadcasting headaches.

BCCI is technically a private society registered in Tamil Nadu, but it has long functioned as the de facto custodian of cricket in India, a status the court implicitly respected by dismissing the "unofficial" tag.

Interestingly, this legal win comes just months after Bombay High Court ordered BCCI to pay ₹538 crore to the defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala franchise, showing that the board's legal battles in the south remain a frequent occurrence.

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kerala High Court IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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