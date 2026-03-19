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HomeNewsWorldUnidentified Drones Sighted Over US Army Base Housing Top Officials Rubio, Hegseth: Report

Unidentified Drones Sighted Over US Army Base Housing Top Officials Rubio, Hegseth: Report

Officials noted that several drones were observed over the base on a single night within the past 10 days, prompting tighter security measures and a meeting at the White House to assess the response.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 11:32 AM (IST)
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US officials have detected unidentified drones flying over Fort Lesley J. McNair, a US military base, where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reside, according to The Washington Post.

Authorities have not yet determined the origin of the drones. Officials noted that several drones were observed over the base on a single night within the past 10 days, prompting tighter security measures and a meeting at the White House to assess the response.

The sightings come as the United States has increased vigilance due to rising tensions with Iran, following joint US-Israeli strikes.

A senior administration official said the military is closely monitoring potential threats as part of a broader heightened alert posture linked to the ongoing conflict.

Security Levels Raised At Multiple Bases

The drone activity coincides with broader security measures across US military installations.

This week, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and MacDill Air Force Base raised their force protection level to “Charlie,” indicating credible intelligence of a possible threat. The only higher level, “Delta,” is used when an attack is imminent or has already occurred.

At MacDill Air Force Base, home to United States Central Command, officials also dealt with multiple incidents this week, including a suspicious package that led to a temporary closure and a separate security situation that triggered a shelter-in-place order.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the suspicious package incident.

Officials Weigh Security Of Senior Leaders

The drone sightings over Fort McNair led officials to consider relocating Rubio and Hegseth, the Washington Post report said, citing sources. However, a senior administration official said both leaders have remained at their residences on the base.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell declined to comment on the drone activity, citing security concerns. “The department cannot comment on the secretary’s movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible,” he said.

Amid the escalating situation, the US has issued a global security alert for its diplomatic missions.

According to a directive reviewed by The Washington Post, all US diplomatic posts worldwide were instructed to “immediately” conduct security assessments due to “the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spillover effects.”

Strategic Importance Of Fort McNair

Fort McNair houses the National Defence University and several senior military officials.

While the base has not traditionally accommodated political leaders, more officials have recently moved to such installations citing security concerns.

Its proximity to key locations like Capitol Hill and the White House adds to its strategic importance, though it lacks the extensive security buffer seen at some other bases in the region.

Past Drone Threats Linked To Iran Tensions

The latest incident adds to a series of drone-related security concerns involving senior US officials in recent years.

According to US officials, similar threats emerged after the 2020 US strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, with concerns that Iranian actors could seek retaliation.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, security teams protecting Donald Trump also encountered unidentified drones at multiple events.

Officials had warned Trump at the time about potential threats from Iran, including possible plots, although no direct link was established between Iran and attempted attacks that year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Fort Lesley J. McNair?

Unidentified drones were detected flying over Fort Lesley J. McNair, a US military base where Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reside.

Who lives at Fort Lesley J. McNair?

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reside at Fort Lesley J. McNair.

What is the current security status at some US military bases?

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst and MacDill Air Force Base have raised their force protection level to

Why has the US issued a global security alert for its diplomatic missions?

A global security alert was issued due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East and potential spillover effects.

Have there been similar drone threats in the past?

Yes, similar drone threats have emerged after the 2020 US strike that killed Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
United STates Israel Iran Conflict Pete Hegseth Marco Rubio Iran War
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