India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return

India Squad For IND-NZ T20Is: Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh Return

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 03:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

BCCI has unveiled India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20 series against New Zealand, scheduled to take place from January 21 to January 31.

Shubman Gill has been excluded from the lineup, while Ishan Kishan and Rinku Singh have earned recalls. Jitesh Sharma has also been dropped from the squad.

Importantly, the same squad will represent India at the T20 World Cup 2026, meaning Gill’s omission extends to the global tournament as well.

India squad for IND vs NZ T20I series:

Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel (Vice-captain), Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy.

The selection includes a balanced mix of batters, wicketkeepers, all-rounders, spinners, and fast bowlers, keeping Indian and Sri Lankan conditions in mind.

Ishan Kishan’s return comes after a strong domestic season, where he led Jharkhand to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title and scored over 500 runs. Rinku Singh also returns after missing the South Africa series, while Shubman Gill has been left out of India’s T20 plans.

India squad analysis 

The batting unit includes captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have been chosen as the two wicketkeeping options.

The all-round department will be handled by Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, offering both power-hitting and bowling depth.

India’s bowling attack comprises Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy, providing a combination of pace and spin for different conditions.

India's 15-member squad for 2026 T20 World Cup and IND-NZ T20I series:

4 Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, and Rinku Singh

2 Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper) and Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper)

4 All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Axar Patel

5 Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy

Published at : 20 Dec 2025 03:04 PM (IST)
Ishan Kishan Rinku Singh India Vs New Zealand T20 Series IND Vs NZ T20Is India Squad IND Vs NZ T20Is
Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Severe Air Pollution Grip Delhi-NCR, Visibility Drops Sharply
