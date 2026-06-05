India's Predicted XI For Afghanistan Test In Mullanpur: Sai vs Devdutt For No. 3

Team India is set to square off against Afghanistan in a one-off Test match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

Even though this singular encounter sits entirely outside the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the Indian team management is treating it as a vital laboratory to solve critical, long-term structural questions in their starting lineup.

Battle for No. 3

The primary focal point ahead of Saturday's clash is the vacant number three slot, a position that has turned into an unpredictable revolving door since Cheteshwar Pujara moved away from the national fold. Seven different batters have been deployed at first drop with minimal permanent success.

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The selection committee finds itself choosing between two in-form, left-handed prodigies:

Sai Sudharsan: The incumbent who has featured at number three in recent matches. While his early international red-ball returns have been modest - averaging 27.45 across his appearances - he enters the camp on the back of a monstrous IPL campaign where he amassed 722 runs for the Gujarat Titans.

Devdutt Padikkal: The Karnataka captain is making a fierce push for the position following an incredible domestic season. Padikkal absolutely dominated the Ranji Trophy circuit, smashing 543 runs at an outstanding average of 60.33, which included a career-best double-century (232) in the semifinals. Furthermore, he carried that momentum into the IPL, aiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru's championship run with 464 runs.

India's Predicted Playing XI vs Afghanistan: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal / Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harsh Dubey / Manav Suthar (Debutant), Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

New Chapter in Spin Department

With senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rested for this specific fixture, the management is actively looking for his long-term understudy.

The spin attack will be spearheaded by the premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav alongside the dynamic Washington Sundar. Ten Doeschate heavily hinted that the final bowling slot will be handed to a debutant, turning into a straight toss-up between two highly skilled, left-arm orthodox options who can contribute significantly with the bat:

Harsh Dubey: The accurate Vidarbha all-rounder, known for his relentless control and a robust first-class record that boasts nine half-centuries.

Manav Suthar: The Rajasthan spinner who has been a standout performer for the India 'A' setups and possesses a first-class century to his name.