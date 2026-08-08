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English NewsSportsCricketGautam Gambhir's Big Sri Lanka Experiment Backfires For Team India

Gautam Gambhir's Big Sri Lanka Experiment Backfires For Team India

The team management also came under scrutiny for its handling of Aqib Nabi, the promising fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 10:48 AM (IST)

India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match got underway on August 7, with hosts Sri Lanka putting up a strong total of 363 runs on the opening day. India's bowlers struggled for consistency for much of the day before making a late comeback. Amid the mixed bowling performance, Saransh Jain's outing attracted particular attention, with the 33-year-old unable to make an impact on his first appearance after receiving his maiden India call-up.

Saransh Jain struggles on debut outing

Saransh Jain emerged as India's most expensive bowler on the opening day. He bowled 11 overs and conceded 54 runs without taking a wicket, finishing with an economy rate of 4.90.

While Manav Suthar was India's most economical bowler, maintaining a rate below three, Saransh struggled to contain the Sri Lankan batters. The other Indian spinners - Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar - all managed to pick up two wickets each.

With the pitch appearing to provide some assistance to the spinners, Saransh's inability to claim a wicket made his performance even more disappointing. He was also the only Indian spinner who failed to make a breakthrough during the day's play.

Sri Lanka XI makes strong start

Sri Lanka XI dominated the early stages of their innings. At one point, the hosts had reached 171/1, with openers Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha both completing half-centuries. Captain Sonal Dinusha also contributed with a valuable 52.

However, India's bowlers eventually found their rhythm. After losing just one wicket for their first 171 runs, Sri Lanka XI subsequently lost seven wickets for the next 183 runs, allowing India to fight their way back into the contest.

Aqib Nabi left without a single over

The team management also came under scrutiny for its handling of Aqib Nabi, the promising fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir. Despite seven Indian bowlers being used during the opening day, Nabi was not given an opportunity to bowl.

The decision has prompted questions, particularly with Nabi included in India's squad for the Sri Lanka Test series. With the two-match Test series approaching, the warm-up game is being closely watched as the team management assesses its options and combinations.

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
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Gautam Gambhir Gautam Gambhir News
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