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English NewsSportsCricketSecret Wedding! Indian Cricketer Ties Knot With Popular Actress

Secret Wedding! Indian Cricketer Ties Knot With Popular Actress

Pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities had also surfaced online before the couple exchanged vows.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

Indian cricketer Ramandeep Singh has married television actress Charlie Chauhan in an intimate ceremony. The wedding has attracted considerable attention on social media, with fans and fellow cricketers sharing congratulatory messages for the newly married couple.

Ramandeep, who represents Punjab in domestic cricket and plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, kept the wedding relatively private. Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was among those present at the celebrations and posted a picture with the couple on social media.

For the ceremony, Charlie looked elegant in a traditional red lehenga, while Ramandeep wore a golden sherwani. Pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities had also surfaced online before the couple exchanged vows.

Who is Charlie Chauhan?

Charlie Chauhan is a familiar face in Indian television and has featured in several popular shows. She gained recognition for playing Ela in Best Friends Forever and later portrayed Mukti Vardhan in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan.

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She also participated in MTV Roadies Season 7 and appeared in Nach Baliye alongside actor and dancer Kunwar Amar, with whom she was previously in a relationship. Charlie has also featured in Yeh Hai Aashiqui 4 and a few short-film projects.

Apart from acting, Charlie has an interest in music and writing. She has also worked as a lyricist and was associated with the music album Beparwahiyan. Ramandeep and Charlie reportedly have an age difference of around seven years.

Ramandeep Singh's cricket career

Ramandeep made his India debut in November 2024, featuring in a T20I against South Africa. He has so far represented India in two T20Is, scoring 15 runs and taking one wicket.

At the franchise level, he has established himself as a useful all-round option for Kolkata Knight Riders. Across 39 IPL appearances, Ramandeep has accumulated 299 runs and claimed seven wickets.

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ramandeep Singh India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL
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