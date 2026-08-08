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English NewsSportsCricketCM Pushkar Dhami Reacts To Rishabh Pant's Unusual Land 'Gift' Request

CM Pushkar Dhami Reacts To Rishabh Pant's Unusual Land 'Gift' Request

Rishabh Pant emphasized that he was not seeking land as a free handout, but rather wanted government help to buy it at official rates.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 10:07 AM (IST)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has responded after Indian star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made a late-night public appeal on social media seeking official assistance to purchase land in his home state.

Currently in Sri Lanka for India's Test series, the 28-year-old cricketer took to X (formerly Twitter) expressing his desire to shift his base back from Delhi to Uttarakhand. Pant shared that his three-year search for a suitable plot had turned into a "nightmare," urging the Chief Minister to intervene.

Pant's Appeal: "Want to Shift Back to My Pahadi People"

In his post, Pant emphasized that he was not seeking land as a free handout, but rather wanted government help to buy it at official rates:

"I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here... My humble request to you is please help me in land acquisition... A gift would be lovely for representing our state at the highest level, but if you allow me, I wanna buy it from Government and on their rates." - Rishabh Pant posted on X.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami's Response

Acknowledging the cricketer's post, Chief Minister Dhami praised Pant's achievements on the international stage and promised full cooperation from state authorities:

"Dear Rishabh, you are the pride of Uttarakhand. With your splendid performance and achievements, you have illuminated the name of Devbhoomi... Instructions are being issued to the concerned officials. They will soon contact you and ensure all possible cooperation in accordance with the rules." - Pushkar Singh Dhami replied to Pant's appeal on X.

Born in Roorkee, Rishabh Pant has consistently maintained a strong connection to his native roots despite representing Delhi in domestic cricket. State officials are expected to reach out to the cricketer's representatives to initiate the process.

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL CM Pushkar Dhami
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