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English NewsSportsCricketRishabh Pant Appeals To CM Pushkar Dhami For Help; Here's What Happened

Rishabh Pant Appeals To CM Pushkar Dhami For Help; Here's What Happened

The unusual timing of the post, along with several grammatical errors, quickly attracted attention online, with fans sharing humorous reactions.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 09:25 AM (IST)

Rishabh Pant caught social media users off guard with a late-night request directed at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Pant, who has been selected for India's upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, took to X at around 12:46 am on Saturday to seek the Chief Minister's assistance in acquiring land in Uttarakhand.

Pant explained that he wants to move his base from Delhi to Uttarakhand and asked Dhami to help him with the process. The unusual timing of the post, along with several grammatical errors, quickly attracted attention online, with fans sharing humorous reactions.

"@pushkardhami hello sir how's you??? It's a long time for me especially being local from Uttrakhand . I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttrakhand and I couldn't find anything facilitating and big to live here I love my Uttrakhand. My humble request to us is please help me in land acquisition cause nowadays it had become nitemare with clarity and even other land is dew which was I supposedly get when I was promoting the state before keeping everything in side I wanna move back to my native place to help and built around Uttrakhand and I want to shif back to my Pahadi people please look into this matter it's been 3 years didn't get any land awaiting your answer @pushkardhami sir," wrote Pant.

Pant later posted again on the same matter, taking the request a step further by asking Chief Minister to gift him the land as a gesture of appreciation for what he has done for the state. The second post added to the buzz and prompted even more discussion among social media users.

"A gift would be lovey for representation out states at the highest level internationally stages but if you allow me I wanna buy it from Government and on there rates at least I can have my first house built in my own state and our state please be helpful. Seriously didn't know how to do it," he wrote.

The cricketer is now set to return to Test action after being left out of India's recent white-ball assignments against England and Zimbabwe. He has been included in the squad for the two-Test Sri Lanka series.

Published at : 08 Aug 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rishabh Pant IND Vs SL Uttarakhand News Uttarakhand Pushkar Dhami
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