Mumbai Police Constable Dies While On Duty Outside Salman Khan’s Bandra Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Constable, 41, died on Salman Khan's security duty.

Actor has heightened security due to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

In 2024, men fired shots outside Khan's residence.

A 41-year-old Mumbai Police constable deployed to provide security outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s home died after suddenly collapsing while on duty, police said. The officer, identified as Ganesh, was rushed to a nearby hospital by fellow policemen but was declared brought dead. Police said he died of a heart attack.

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Policeman Collapses While On Salman Khan Security Duty

According to a senior Mumbai Police official, Ganesh was stationed outside Salman Khan’s residence as part of the security arrangements for the actor when he suddenly fell ill.

Other officers at the location immediately rushed to help and took him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The constable was 41 years old.

Why Salman Khan Has Enhanced Security

Salman Khan has been provided heightened security because of threats allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi has repeatedly targeted the actor over the alleged hunting of a black buck in the 1990s.

The threats have resulted in tighter security around the actor, including a police presence outside his residence in Mumbai.

In 2024, the security concerns escalated after two men on a motorcycle fired several rounds outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The subsequent investigation found that the shooting was intended to intimidate the actor and had allegedly been carried out on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi.

What Salman Khan Said About His Security

Salman Khan had previously acknowledged that living and travelling under heavy security can sometimes be difficult.

Speaking to the media at a five-star property in Mumbai’s Bandra area last year, the actor said he was not afraid of the threats and had placed his safety in God’s hands.

He told the media, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai (It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all). Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem”.

The actor’s comments came amid heightened security concerns surrounding him.

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Lawrence Bishnoi’s Threats To Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi came into the national spotlight following the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He has openly issued threats against Salman Khan over the alleged black buck hunting incident linked to the filming of Hum Saath - Saath Hain.

The threats and the 2024 shooting outside Galaxy Apartments have since remained central to the security arrangements surrounding the actor.

(With inputs from IANS)