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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesMumbai Police Constable Dies While On Duty Outside Salman Khan’s Bandra Home

Mumbai Police Constable Dies While On Duty Outside Salman Khan’s Bandra Home

A 41-year-old Mumbai Police constable deployed outside Salman Khan’s home collapsed while on security duty and was declared dead at a nearby hospital.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Constable, 41, died on Salman Khan's security duty.
  • Actor has heightened security due to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
  • In 2024, men fired shots outside Khan's residence.

A 41-year-old Mumbai Police constable deployed to provide security outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s home died after suddenly collapsing while on duty, police said. The officer, identified as Ganesh, was rushed to a nearby hospital by fellow policemen but was declared brought dead. Police said he died of a heart attack.

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Policeman Collapses While On Salman Khan Security Duty

According to a senior Mumbai Police official, Ganesh was stationed outside Salman Khan’s residence as part of the security arrangements for the actor when he suddenly fell ill.

Other officers at the location immediately rushed to help and took him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The constable was 41 years old.

Why Salman Khan Has Enhanced Security

Salman Khan has been provided heightened security because of threats allegedly linked to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi has repeatedly targeted the actor over the alleged hunting of a black buck in the 1990s.

The threats have resulted in tighter security around the actor, including a police presence outside his residence in Mumbai.

In 2024, the security concerns escalated after two men on a motorcycle fired several rounds outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments residence in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The subsequent investigation found that the shooting was intended to intimidate the actor and had allegedly been carried out on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi.

What Salman Khan Said About His Security

Salman Khan had previously acknowledged that living and travelling under heavy security can sometimes be difficult.

Speaking to the media at a five-star property in Mumbai’s Bandra area last year, the actor said he was not afraid of the threats and had placed his safety in God’s hands.

He told the media, “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai (It's all up to God, Allah. What is written is written. That's all). Sometimes, having to move around with so many people becomes a problem”.

The actor’s comments came amid heightened security concerns surrounding him.

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Lawrence Bishnoi’s Threats To Salman Khan

Lawrence Bishnoi came into the national spotlight following the 2022 murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. He has openly issued threats against Salman Khan over the alleged black buck hunting incident linked to the filming of Hum Saath - Saath Hain.

The threats and the 2024 shooting outside Galaxy Apartments have since remained central to the security arrangements surrounding the actor.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the police constable on duty at Salman Khan's residence?

A 41-year-old Mumbai Police constable, identified as Ganesh, collapsed and died while on security duty outside Salman Khan's home. Police stated he died of a heart attack.

Why does Salman Khan have enhanced security?

Salman Khan has heightened security due to threats from jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. These threats stem from an alleged black buck hunting incident in the 1990s.

How did the security concerns for Salman Khan escalate recently?

In 2024, two men on a motorcycle fired several rounds outside Salman Khan's residence. This shooting was reportedly intended to intimidate him, instructed by Lawrence Bishnoi.

What has Salman Khan said about his heightened security?

Salman Khan acknowledged that living with heavy security can be difficult. He stated he places his safety in God's hands and is not afraid of the threats.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai News Salman Khan Salman Khan Security Lawrence Bishnoi Mumai Police
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