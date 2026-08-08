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English NewsNewsIndiaSecurity Guard Arrested In Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Case; Stolen Offerings, Cash Recovered

Security Guard Arrested In Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Case; Stolen Offerings, Cash Recovered

Badrinath temple donation theft: A man working as a security guard was arrested by the SIT. The arrest is the third in the case, which came to light last month.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
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  • Stolen items and cash recovered; two staff arrested earlier.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the theft of offerings and donations at Shri Badrinath Temple has arrested another accused after CCTV footage allegedly showed him taking items from the temple's donation material, police said.

The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, worked as a security guard at the Lam Bagad barrage of the hydroelectric project operated by JP Power Ventures Limited in Joshimath, news agency ANI reported.

Kumar was also sent to Shri Badrinath Temple by project officials to facilitate VIP darshan for guests and relatives of senior company officials.

CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest

The SIT examined CCTV footage from June 25 and June 29 on August 6 as part of its ongoing investigation into the temple donation theft case.

During the examination, a man was repeatedly seen allegedly picking up items from the donation material and putting them in his pocket. Temple committee employees later identified the person as Kumar, ANI reported, citing a press release.

Based on the footage, the SIT concluded that he was allegedly involved in stealing donation material. Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently added to the case on August 6.

Kumar was summoned for questioning on August 7 and shown the CCTV footage. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to the theft and apologised, the report said.

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Stolen Items Recovered

During questioning, Kumar allegedly told investigators that some of the stolen material was kept at his residence in Lam Bagad, while some items had been sold to pilgrims.

He also allegedly said that part of the money received from selling the material was kept in his room, while some had been spent on hospitality for guests visiting the JP company under its protocol arrangements.

According to the report, police also examined Kumar's mobile phone and allegedly found photographs of the stolen items in its recycle bin. The photographs showed the items after they had been taken to his room and placed on his bed.

The accused was subsequently taken to his residence at FH-5-I, Room No. 03, Lam Bagad, where the SIT recovered several items based on his identification.

The recovered material included:

  • Two pairs of white-metal toe rings (bichhiya)
  • Four white-metal earrings
  • One yellow-metal nose ring
  • Seven white or copper-coloured metal coins
  • Two pieces of white metal
  • One square-shaped white-metal idol
  • Two small white-metal bangles
  • One small white-metal coin kept inside a plastic pouch
  • One hand bracelet
  • One small white-metal rod featuring a peacock feather and a red-coloured stone
  • Rs 6,000 in cash, allegedly earned from the sale of stolen material

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Two Temple Employees Already Arrested

An FIR was registered at Kotwali Shri Badrinath in connection with the theft of offerings and donations from the temple.

The SIT has been conducting a sustained investigation into the case, with two temple committee employees allegedly involved in the theft having been arrested earlier and sent to judicial custody.

The investigation remains underway, with officials saying further details are expected to emerge as the probe continues.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Were there any other arrests made in this temple theft case?

Yes, prior to Manoj Kumar's arrest, two temple committee employees allegedly involved in the theft had already been arrested. They were sent to judicial custody.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 08 Aug 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Badrinath Temple Badrinath Temple Donation Theft Badrinath Temple Theft
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