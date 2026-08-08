Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stolen items and cash recovered; two staff arrested earlier.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the theft of offerings and donations at Shri Badrinath Temple has arrested another accused after CCTV footage allegedly showed him taking items from the temple's donation material, police said.

The accused, identified as Manoj Kumar, worked as a security guard at the Lam Bagad barrage of the hydroelectric project operated by JP Power Ventures Limited in Joshimath, news agency ANI reported.

Kumar was also sent to Shri Badrinath Temple by project officials to facilitate VIP darshan for guests and relatives of senior company officials.

CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest

The SIT examined CCTV footage from June 25 and June 29 on August 6 as part of its ongoing investigation into the temple donation theft case.

During the examination, a man was repeatedly seen allegedly picking up items from the donation material and putting them in his pocket. Temple committee employees later identified the person as Kumar, ANI reported, citing a press release.

Based on the footage, the SIT concluded that he was allegedly involved in stealing donation material. Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was subsequently added to the case on August 6.

Kumar was summoned for questioning on August 7 and shown the CCTV footage. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to the theft and apologised, the report said.

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Stolen Items Recovered

During questioning, Kumar allegedly told investigators that some of the stolen material was kept at his residence in Lam Bagad, while some items had been sold to pilgrims.

He also allegedly said that part of the money received from selling the material was kept in his room, while some had been spent on hospitality for guests visiting the JP company under its protocol arrangements.

According to the report, police also examined Kumar's mobile phone and allegedly found photographs of the stolen items in its recycle bin. The photographs showed the items after they had been taken to his room and placed on his bed.

The accused was subsequently taken to his residence at FH-5-I, Room No. 03, Lam Bagad, where the SIT recovered several items based on his identification.

The recovered material included:

Two pairs of white-metal toe rings (bichhiya)

Four white-metal earrings

One yellow-metal nose ring

Seven white or copper-coloured metal coins

Two pieces of white metal

One square-shaped white-metal idol

Two small white-metal bangles

One small white-metal coin kept inside a plastic pouch

One hand bracelet

One small white-metal rod featuring a peacock feather and a red-coloured stone

Rs 6,000 in cash, allegedly earned from the sale of stolen material

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Two Temple Employees Already Arrested

An FIR was registered at Kotwali Shri Badrinath in connection with the theft of offerings and donations from the temple.

The SIT has been conducting a sustained investigation into the case, with two temple committee employees allegedly involved in the theft having been arrested earlier and sent to judicial custody.

The investigation remains underway, with officials saying further details are expected to emerge as the probe continues.