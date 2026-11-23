Kieron Pollard became only the second cricketer to surpass the 15,000-run mark in T20 cricket. He achieved this while playing for MI Emirates in the International League T20.
Appointed MI Head Coach, Still Making T20 History! Kieron Pollard Achieves Major Milestone
Kieron Pollard becomes only the second player to score 15,000 T20 runs, moving within 48 runs of Jos Buttler's all-time record during the ILT20.
- Kieron Pollard crossed 15,000 T20 runs, second globally.
- Achieved landmark in ILT20, now 48 behind Jos Buttler.
- Pollard's all-round career boasts 341 wickets alongside runs.
Kieron Pollard has added another remarkable achievement to his decorated T20 career, becoming only the second cricketer to cross the 15,000-run mark in the shortest format. The former West Indies star reached the landmark while representing MI Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20). Pollard needed just one run before his team's opening fixture against the Desert Vipers. He went on to score 15, taking his career tally to 15,014 runs and joining England's Jos Buttler in an exclusive club.
Pollard Within Touching Distance Of Buttler
Buttler currently leads the all-time charts with 15,062 runs, giving Pollard a deficit of just 48 runs.
With the gap so narrow, the MI Emirates captain, and newly appointed Mumbai Indians head coach, has an opportunity to move to the top of the list in the upcoming match.
Several other established names feature among the format's leading run-scorers. Here are players with the most runs in T20 cricket:
Jos Buttler: 15,062
Kieron Pollard: 15,014
Alex Hales: 14,581
Chris Gayle: 14,562
David Warner: 14,411
Virat Kohli: 14,218
James Vince: 14,218
Shoaib Malik: 13,571
Quinton de Kock: 13,046
Faf du Plessis: 12,784
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Pollard's Extraordinary T20 Record
Kieron Pollard's longevity and consistency have been central to his success.
He has featured in 755 T20 matches, making him the most experienced player in the format.
West Indies teammate Sunil Narine follows him with 618 appearances.
Across 672 innings, Pollard has accumulated 15,014 runs at an average of 31.67 and a strike rate of 150.84.
His record includes two centuries, 71 fifties and a highest score of 104.
The all-rounder has also made a significant impact with the ball. In 436 bowling innings, he has claimed 341 wickets at an average of 25.36, with best figures of 4/15. He has registered eight four-wicket hauls.
With Buttler only 48 runs ahead, another milestone could be around the corner for the veteran Caribbean star.
Frequently Asked Questions
What significant T20 milestone did Kieron Pollard recently achieve?
Who is the other cricketer to have scored over 15,000 runs in T20s?
England's Jos Buttler is the only other player to have crossed 15,000 runs in T20 cricket. He currently leads the all-time charts with 15,062 runs.
How close is Kieron Pollard to becoming the leading T20 run-scorer?
Kieron Pollard is currently 48 runs behind Jos Buttler, who leads the all-time T20 run-scorers list. Pollard has accumulated 15,014 runs to date.
What is unique about Kieron Pollard's T20 career besides his run-scoring?
Kieron Pollard is the most experienced player in T20 cricket, having featured in 755 matches. His longevity and consistency have been central to his decorated career.