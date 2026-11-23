Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kieron Pollard crossed 15,000 T20 runs, second globally.

Achieved landmark in ILT20, now 48 behind Jos Buttler.

Pollard's all-round career boasts 341 wickets alongside runs.

Kieron Pollard has added another remarkable achievement to his decorated T20 career, becoming only the second cricketer to cross the 15,000-run mark in the shortest format. The former West Indies star reached the landmark while representing MI Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20). Pollard needed just one run before his team's opening fixture against the Desert Vipers. He went on to score 15, taking his career tally to 15,014 runs and joining England's Jos Buttler in an exclusive club.

Pollard Within Touching Distance Of Buttler

Buttler currently leads the all-time charts with 15,062 runs, giving Pollard a deficit of just 48 runs.

With the gap so narrow, the MI Emirates captain, and newly appointed Mumbai Indians head coach, has an opportunity to move to the top of the list in the upcoming match.

Several other established names feature among the format's leading run-scorers. Here are players with the most runs in T20 cricket:

Jos Buttler: 15,062

Kieron Pollard: 15,014

Alex Hales: 14,581

Chris Gayle: 14,562

David Warner: 14,411

Virat Kohli: 14,218

James Vince: 14,218

Shoaib Malik: 13,571

Quinton de Kock: 13,046

Faf du Plessis: 12,784

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Pollard's Extraordinary T20 Record

Kieron Pollard's longevity and consistency have been central to his success.

He has featured in 755 T20 matches, making him the most experienced player in the format.

West Indies teammate Sunil Narine follows him with 618 appearances.

Across 672 innings, Pollard has accumulated 15,014 runs at an average of 31.67 and a strike rate of 150.84.

His record includes two centuries, 71 fifties and a highest score of 104.

The all-rounder has also made a significant impact with the ball. In 436 bowling innings, he has claimed 341 wickets at an average of 25.36, with best figures of 4/15. He has registered eight four-wicket hauls.

With Buttler only 48 runs ahead, another milestone could be around the corner for the veteran Caribbean star.