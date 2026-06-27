India's Loss To Ireland Brings Five Embarrassing Records; Check Full List

India endured a disappointing start to the T20I series against Ireland, going down by 34 runs in the opening match at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Chasing a target of 183, the visitors were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs. Apart from the defeat, the match saw India register several unwanted records.

1. India Lose to Ireland for First Time

The result marked Ireland's maiden victory over India in international cricket. Before this match, India had won all 11 meetings between the two sides across formats since their first encounter in 2007. Ireland has now become another nation to record an international win over India.

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2. Another Defeat in First Match After T20 World Cup Triumph

For the second consecutive time, India lost the first match they played after winning the T20 World Cup. Following their 2024 title triumph, India suffered a defeat in the opening T20I of the Zimbabwe tour. A similar pattern has now repeated itself after their latest World Cup success.

3. An Unwanted Bowling Record

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna endured another difficult outing, conceding 57 runs in his four-over spell. Having leaked 68 runs in his previous T20I appearance, he became the first Indian bowler to concede a combined 125 runs across two consecutive T20 International matches.

4. Most Expensive Over Bowled

Prasidh's 17th over proved especially costly as Ireland scored 27 runs, with Gareth Delany smashing three successive sixes. It became the most expensive over ever bowled against Ireland in a men's T20 International.

5. Shreyas Iyer Joins Unwanted Captaincy List

The match was Shreyas Iyer's first as India's T20I captain, but it ended in defeat. As a result, he became the fourth Indian skipper to lose his debut T20 International as captain, joining Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill on the unwanted list.

India will now look to bounce back in the second and final T20I to avoid a series defeat and finish the tour on a positive note.