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English NewsSportsCricketIndia's Loss To Ireland Brings Five Embarrassing Records; Check Full List

India's Loss To Ireland Brings Five Embarrassing Records; Check Full List

India will now look to bounce back in the second and final T20I to avoid a series defeat and finish the tour on a positive note.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

India endured a disappointing start to the T20I series against Ireland, going down by 34 runs in the opening match at the Civil Service Cricket Club in Belfast. Chasing a target of 183, the visitors were bowled out for 148 in 18.5 overs. Apart from the defeat, the match saw India register several unwanted records.

1. India Lose to Ireland for First Time

The result marked Ireland's maiden victory over India in international cricket. Before this match, India had won all 11 meetings between the two sides across formats since their first encounter in 2007. Ireland has now become another nation to record an international win over India.

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2. Another Defeat in First Match After T20 World Cup Triumph

For the second consecutive time, India lost the first match they played after winning the T20 World Cup. Following their 2024 title triumph, India suffered a defeat in the opening T20I of the Zimbabwe tour. A similar pattern has now repeated itself after their latest World Cup success.

3. An Unwanted Bowling Record

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna endured another difficult outing, conceding 57 runs in his four-over spell. Having leaked 68 runs in his previous T20I appearance, he became the first Indian bowler to concede a combined 125 runs across two consecutive T20 International matches.

4. Most Expensive Over Bowled 

Prasidh's 17th over proved especially costly as Ireland scored 27 runs, with Gareth Delany smashing three successive sixes. It became the most expensive over ever bowled against Ireland in a men's T20 International.

5. Shreyas Iyer Joins Unwanted Captaincy List

The match was Shreyas Iyer's first as India's T20I captain, but it ended in defeat. As a result, he became the fourth Indian skipper to lose his debut T20 International as captain, joining Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill on the unwanted list.

India will now look to bounce back in the second and final T20I to avoid a series defeat and finish the tour on a positive note.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the result of the opening T20I match between India and Ireland?

India lost to Ireland by 34 runs in the opening T20I, being bowled out for 148 while chasing 183. This was Ireland's maiden victory over India in international cricket.

Did India win their first match after their recent T20 World Cup triumph?

No, India suffered a defeat in their opening T20I after winning the T20 World Cup. This is the second consecutive time they have lost the first match following a World Cup success.

What unwanted bowling record did Prasidh Krishna register in the match?

Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna set an unwanted record by becoming the first Indian bowler to concede a combined 125 runs across two consecutive T20 International matches.

How did Shreyas Iyer's debut as India's T20I captain conclude?

Shreyas Iyer's first match as India's T20I captain ended in a defeat. He joined Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill as Indian skippers who lost their T20I captaincy debut.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 27 Jun 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shreyas Iyer IND Vs IRE India Vs Ireland IND Vs IRE Records
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