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English NewsNews‘Jantar Mantar Season 2’ Coming Soon, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Makes Big Statement

‘Jantar Mantar Season 2’ Coming Soon, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Makes Big Statement

CJP says “Jantar Mantar Season 2” is already underway, announcing a nationwide listening tour with education as its priority.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 06:48 PM (IST)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday announced that “Jantar Mantar Season 2” will begin soon. Dipke said he was responding to several comments on Instagram asking when the second season of Jantar Mantar would start.

CJP’s ‘Listening Tour’ Begins

On CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s “Jantar Mantar Season 2” statement, party chief spokesperson Saurav Das said, “This itself is Season Two. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide ‘listening tour’ to hear what the public has to say. We will launch a campaign, with education as our priority starting from Independence Day. We are urging parents and citizens to visit their government schools, conduct social audits, record the conditions there, bring the reality to light and help fix it. The youth are taking responsibility. A truly ‘Viksit Bharat’ is set to emerge very soon."

Also Read: ‘I Am Totally Frustrated’: Rijiju Says Government Wants Parliament Debate, Opposition ‘Running Away’

CJP’s Nationwide Campaign

Meanwhile, after the agitation at Jantar Mantar, the Cockroach Janta Party is now set to launch a nationwide ‘Kya Bolti Public’ campaign from August 15. Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said that through the campaign, the party will demand that the government improve its government schools.

Speaking to ANI, Ashutosh Ranka said, “Since Independence, government schools in this country have been continuously and completely neglected. Children in our villages have been left to work as labourers, but now governments will have to pay attention to government schools.”

Also Read: Lok Sabha Probe Panel Finds Ex-Judge Yashwant Varma Guilty In Cash-At-Home Case

Before You Go

BREAKING NEWS: 'Lungi' Remark Sparks Rajya Sabha Uproar as John Brittas Alleges Insult to South Indians

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
CJP Cockroach Janta Party Abhijeet Dipke Saurav Das CJP Protest
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