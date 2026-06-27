IPL 2027: Five Players CSK Could Release Before New Season

Chennai Super Kings endured another disappointing IPL campaign in 2026, missing out on the playoffs for the third straight season. The five-time champions finished eighth on the points table, with injuries to key players and an unsettled playing XI affecting their performance throughout the tournament.

As the franchise prepares for IPL 2027, a squad reshuffle could be on the cards. While no official announcements have been made, several players could be at risk of being released based on their performances and opportunities last season.

Prashant Veer

Left-arm bowling all-rounder Prashant Veer was signed for ₹14.2 crore but struggled to justify the investment. He had limited opportunities with the ball and found it difficult to make an impact when called upon. With the bat, he managed 90 runs during the season. CSK may look to move in a different direction if they decide to revamp their all-round options.

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel Ahmed's campaign was cut short by injury after featuring in just five matches. The left-arm pacer picked up only two wickets before being sidelined. If Chennai opts to rebuild its pace attack ahead of IPL 2027, Khaleel could be among the players under consideration for release.

Matthew Short

Australian all-rounder Matthew Short joined CSK for ₹1.50 crore in the 2026 mini-auction but failed to make a significant impression. His performances with both bat and ball fell short of expectations, leaving his future with the franchise uncertain.

Rahul Chahar

Rahul Chahar arrived at CSK with high expectations after being bought for ₹5.2 crore. However, the leg-spinner featured in only one match throughout the season, as Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein were preferred in the playing XI. With limited game time, Chahar could find himself on the release list if CSK chooses to restructure its spin department.

Shreyas Gopal

Signed for ₹30 lakh, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal did not get a single opportunity to play during IPL 2026. Given the lack of opportunities and stiff competition for places, his future with the franchise remains uncertain heading into the next season.