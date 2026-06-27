Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing IPL 2026, finishing eighth and missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season. Injuries to key players and an unsettled playing XI impacted their performance.
IPL 2027: Five Players CSK Could Release Before New Season
Chennai Super Kings have not yet confirmed their retention or release list. Any final decisions will become clear once the franchise officially announces its squad plans for IPL 2027.
Chennai Super Kings endured another disappointing IPL campaign in 2026, missing out on the playoffs for the third straight season. The five-time champions finished eighth on the points table, with injuries to key players and an unsettled playing XI affecting their performance throughout the tournament.
As the franchise prepares for IPL 2027, a squad reshuffle could be on the cards. While no official announcements have been made, several players could be at risk of being released based on their performances and opportunities last season.
Prashant Veer
Left-arm bowling all-rounder Prashant Veer was signed for ₹14.2 crore but struggled to justify the investment. He had limited opportunities with the ball and found it difficult to make an impact when called upon. With the bat, he managed 90 runs during the season. CSK may look to move in a different direction if they decide to revamp their all-round options.
Khaleel Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed's campaign was cut short by injury after featuring in just five matches. The left-arm pacer picked up only two wickets before being sidelined. If Chennai opts to rebuild its pace attack ahead of IPL 2027, Khaleel could be among the players under consideration for release.
Matthew Short
Australian all-rounder Matthew Short joined CSK for ₹1.50 crore in the 2026 mini-auction but failed to make a significant impression. His performances with both bat and ball fell short of expectations, leaving his future with the franchise uncertain.
Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar arrived at CSK with high expectations after being bought for ₹5.2 crore. However, the leg-spinner featured in only one match throughout the season, as Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein were preferred in the playing XI. With limited game time, Chahar could find himself on the release list if CSK chooses to restructure its spin department.
Shreyas Gopal
Signed for ₹30 lakh, leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal did not get a single opportunity to play during IPL 2026. Given the lack of opportunities and stiff competition for places, his future with the franchise remains uncertain heading into the next season.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Chennai Super Kings perform in the IPL 2026 season?
What led to CSK's poor performance in IPL 2026?
Their performance was affected by key player injuries and an unsettled playing XI throughout the tournament. As a result, a squad reshuffle is expected for the upcoming IPL 2027 season.
Which players are at risk of being released by CSK for IPL 2027?
Prashant Veer, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Rahul Chahar, and Shreyas Gopal are potential release candidates. This is based on their performances and limited opportunities in the 2026 season.
Why might Prashant Veer be released by Chennai Super Kings?
Despite being signed for ₹14.2 crore, Prashant Veer struggled to justify the investment. He had limited bowling opportunities and scored only 90 runs, prompting a possible change in all-round options.