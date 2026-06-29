India Climbs To No. 2 For Most T20I Debutants; Check Who's No. 1

India achieved a unique milestone during the second T20I against Ireland as Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav were handed their maiden international caps. The duo became India's 120th and 121st T20I debutants, taking the country to second place on the all-time list for the most players to have made T20 International debuts.

Shedge earned his call-up after replacing the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy in the squad, while Prince Yadav was rewarded with a T20I debut just days after making his ODI debut against Afghanistan.

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Suryansh represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and plays for Punjab Kings in the IPL. Prince Yadav, meanwhile, is part of the Lucknow Super Giants setup and recently impressed by picking up three wickets in the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Pakistan Still Leads the List

Pakistan continues to hold the record for handing out the most T20I debut caps, with 125 players having made their debuts for the national team. India now sits second with 121 T20I debutants following the inclusion of Shedge and Prince.

Before Sunday's IND vs IRE 2nd T20I match, the last player to make his T20I debut for India was Harshit Rana, who debuted against England in January 2025. With the latest additions, India has handed out T20I debut caps for the first time in more than 500 days, marking another milestone in the team's evolution.

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Ireland's historic series win over India

Ireland scripted history by completing a 2-0 clean sweep over India in the T20I series at Stormont, Belfast, registering their first-ever bilateral series victory against India in international cricket. The landmark triumph also ended India's remarkable unbeaten run in T20I bilateral series. Before this defeat, India had gone 16 consecutive T20I series without losing over a span of 1,050 days.

For Ireland, it was an unforgettable achievement, as they not only claimed their maiden men's international series win over India in any format but also became the first team to halt India's dominant streak in T20I bilateral cricket since 2023.