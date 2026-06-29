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English NewsSportsCricketWhom Did Shreyas Iyer Blame? India Captain's Blunt Verdict After Ireland Series Defeat

Whom Did Shreyas Iyer Blame? India Captain's Blunt Verdict After Ireland Series Defeat

India fielded a near full-strength squad, but they were unable to overcome a spirited Irish side.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 07:08 AM (IST)

The Shreyas Iyer era as India's T20I captain got off to a disappointing start, with Ireland clinching a historic 2-0 series victory. Having never previously lost a T20I to Ireland, India suffered defeats in both matches of the two-game series.

In the second T20 on Sunday, Ireland posted 154/7 after opting to bat first. Chasing the target, India fell agonisingly short by just two runs despite a late fightback. The top order once again failed to deliver, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma dismissed for ducks, while captain Shreyas Iyer managed only 10 runs. Ireland pacer Jay Mundra starred with the ball, removing all three batters to earn the Player of the Match award.

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Although India fielded a near full-strength squad, they were unable to overcome a spirited Irish side. Harry Tector anchored the hosts' innings with a composed half-century, scoring 53 runs. Rain briefly interrupted play several times, but the full quota of overs was completed.

India's lower order nearly pulled off an unlikely chase. Harshit Rana contributed a valuable 21 runs, while Prince Yadav struck a six off the final ball of the innings. However, India still finished two runs short of the target.

Shreyas Iyer Credits Ireland

Speaking after the defeat, Iyer admitted Ireland had outplayed his side.

"This series didn't go our way, but full credit to Ireland. They understood the conditions much better than we did. Their fielding was outstanding, and their bowlers executed their plans brilliantly. They outperformed us in both bowling and fielding," the India captain said.

Reflecting on India's batting struggles, Iyer added, "Our bowlers did their job, but as a batting unit, we couldn't assess the nature of the pitch properly. Ireland played with great professionalism throughout the series."

The skipper also praised debutant Prince Yadav, who impressed with three wickets on his T20I debut.

"He has gained valuable experience in the IPL and backs his own plans with the ball. Suryansh Shedge also showed good intent," Iyer said.

Shedge, who also made his international debut in the match, conceded 25 runs in his two overs but was backed by his captain despite the expensive spell.

Before You Go

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Published at : 29 Jun 2026 07:08 AM (IST)
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Shreyas Iyer IND Vs IRE India Vs Ireland
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