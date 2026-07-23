IND Vs ZIM Live Streaming: Broadcast Details Change; Check Where And When To Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe targets competitive home series victory.

IND VS ZIM T20: The Indian cricket team is preparing for an exciting three-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe, set to begin on July 23. The opening fixture will take place at the iconic Harare Sports Club, marking a fresh chapter for the Men in Blue under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

However, cricket fans tuning in to follow the action will need to adjust their routines, as the series features significant changes in match timings, official broadcast television channels, and live streaming platforms compared to India's previous international outings.

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Shift In Broadcasting Platforms And Match Timings

For cricket enthusiasts used to watching recent series on platforms like Disney+ Hotstar or Sony Sports, this tour brings a complete shift. The live streaming rights for the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series are held exclusively by the FanCode app and website for mobile and digital streaming. Television viewers can catch the live telecast across the Unite8 Sports network.

Also, fans should take note of the schedule change: all three matches are set to start at 4:30 PM IST, offering a convenient late-afternoon viewing experience for Indian audiences.

High Stakes For Captain Shreyas Iyer

This series holds immense personal and professional significance for Shreyas Iyer as he aims to establish his leadership credentials. Having secured only one win out of seven matches in his early T20I captaincy stint following tough series against Ireland and England, Iyer is under pressure to guide India back to winning ways. A strong performance in Harare will be crucial for the skipper to rebuild momentum and instill confidence in a transitioning squad.

Young Squad Ready To Shine On The Big Stage

The Indian squad features an exciting blend of explosive talent and newly called-up prospects. Powerful hitters like Rinku Singh and fast bowler Mayank Yadav return to strengthen the unit. Meanwhile, uncapped players including Prabhsimran Singh, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, and Harsh Dubey have earned their maiden T20I call-ups, giving them a prime platform to establish themselves on the international stage.

Zimbabwe Aim To Capitalize On Home Turf

The host nation, captained by the veteran Sikandar Raza, will be far from a push-over. Bolstered by the return of key players such as Wessly Madhevere and Newman Nyamhuri, along with fresh talent like wicketkeeper-batter Tafadzwa Tsiga, Zimbabwe will rely heavily on their familiar home conditions. Eager to test India's young lineup, the hosts are determined to deliver a competitive and spirited contest throughout the series.

Full Squad Details

India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prabhsimran Singh, Rinku Singh.

Zimbabwe Squad: Sikandar Raza (Captain), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tanaka Chivanga, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Milton Shumba, Tafadzwa Tsiga.