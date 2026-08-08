PCB Blocks Pakistan Star All-Rounder From Playing In Overseas League, Franchise Left Waiting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Saim Ayub's CPL participation uncertain without PCB's required NOC.

Jamaica Kingsmen began CPL without Ayub, losing opening match.

Ayub's availability remains dependent on PCB's official clearance.

Saim Ayub's participation in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League is in doubt after the Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly withheld his No Objection Certificate, leaving Jamaica Kingsmen waiting for the Pakistan all-rounder.

Without the required NOC, Ayub cannot join the CPL franchise and begin his campaign in the overseas T20 league.

Jamaica Kingsmen Begin CPL Campaign Without Saim Ayub

Jamaica Kingsmen opened their CPL 2026 campaign against Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on August 7 but were forced to go without Ayub.

The Kingsmen suffered a two-wicket defeat in their opening game. Rovman Powell and Reeza Hendricks made useful contributions with the bat, while Alzarri Joseph's three-wicket spell helped the Falcons secure victory.

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Jamaica have five Pakistan players in their squad for the season: Hassan Khan, Hunain Shah, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat. Hassan and Hunain were the only two available for the opening match, while Ayub, Usman and Maaz were unavailable.

Ayub's NOC Remains The Key Issue

Ayub, Usman Khan and Maaz Sadaqat were previously expected to miss Jamaica's first five matches, with the franchise making temporary arrangements for their absence.

Reeza Hendricks opened the innings against the Falcons and scored 42 off 25 balls, while Tayyab Arif and Shayan Jahangir are among the other players available to cover the missing batters.

After the defeat, Jamaica captain Rovman Powell hinted that the franchise could make adjustments to its combination in the coming matches.

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“We struggled in the middle overs to build that pressure that we needed to. You know, in hindsight, maybe a few little plans could have been better. But having said that, I think we did well,” Powell said after the match.

However, Ayub's availability ultimately depends on receiving clearance from the PCB. He will also need to join the franchise and complete the necessary preparations before being considered for selection.

Saim Ayub's Recent Numbers

Ayub featured for Hyderabad Kingsmen during the 2026 Pakistan Super League, scoring 258 runs in 13 innings at an average of 21.50. He recorded one half-century, which came against Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final in Lahore.

With the ball, the 24-year-old picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.27.

Hyderabad Kingsmen reached the final in their debut PSL season, with Ayub contributing to their run to the title match.

Jamaica Kingsmen will now wait for clarity over his NOC as they continue their CPL 2026 campaign.