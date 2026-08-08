Top 10 Indian Cricketers With Most International Matches

The Indian team is preparing for a two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with the opening match scheduled to begin on August 15 at Galle and the second Test set to start on August 23 in Colombo. The series could also bring a notable milestone for Ravindra Jadeja.

If Jadeja features in both Tests, he will move into the top 10 Indian players with the most international appearances, overtaking former opener Virender Sehwag. Jadeja currently has 373 international appearances, while Sehwag finished his career with 374.

Here is the current top 10 list:

1. Sachin Tendulkar – 664 matches

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with 664 international appearances for India. Across his career, he accumulated 34,357 runs and remains the only batter to have scored 100 international centuries. He also picked up 201 wickets.

2. Virat Kohli – 562 matches

Virat Kohli has represented India 562 times across the three formats since making his international debut in 2008. Having retired from Tests and T20Is, Kohli now features only in ODIs. He has scored 28,359 international runs and has 85 centuries.

3. MS Dhoni – 538 matches

India's former captain MS Dhoni played 538 international matches between 2004 and 2019. He finished with 17,266 runs and played a central role in India's World Cup triumphs in both the ODI and T20 formats.

4. Rohit Sharma – 514 matches

Rohit Sharma has made 514 international appearances for India. Like Kohli, he has retired from Tests and T20Is and now plays only ODIs. The former captain has scored 20,427 runs and registered 51 international centuries.

5. Rahul Dravid – 509 matches

Rahul Dravid represented India in 509 international matches and amassed 24,208 runs. The former India captain and head coach also scored 48 international centuries during his distinguished career.

6. Mohammad Azharuddin – 433 matches

Former captain Mohammad Azharuddin occupies sixth place with 433 appearances for India. He scored 15,593 international runs, including 29 centuries.

7. Sourav Ganguly – 424 matches

Sourav Ganguly played 424 international matches for India. The former captain accumulated 18,575 runs and scored 38 centuries during his career.

8. Anil Kumble – 403 matches

India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble made 403 international appearances. Apart from being one of India's most successful bowlers, Kumble also went on to serve as the team's head coach.

9. Yuvraj Singh – 402 matches

Yuvraj Singh, famously known as India's 'Sixer King', represented the country in 402 international matches. He scored 11,778 runs and hit 17 centuries.

10. Virender Sehwag – 374 matches

Virender Sehwag currently occupies the 10th position with 374 international appearances. The explosive opener scored 17,253 runs and registered 38 centuries for India.

Jadeja set to break into top 10

Jadeja has currently played 373 international matches for India. If he takes part in both Tests against Sri Lanka, his tally will rise to 375, taking him past Sehwag and into 10th place on the all-time list.