Rohit Sharma Leads T20 XI Picked By Pakistani Cricketer, No Pakistan Player Included

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has attracted plenty of attention after revealing his ideal T20 team, with one detail in particular surprising fans: not a single Pakistani cricketer made the cut. A video of the interview has gone viral, with supporters reacting to his choices and some even trolling the Pakistan star.

During the conversation, Shadab was asked to choose his preferred players for different T20 roles, including opener, power-hitter, all-rounder, bowler, spinner, wicketkeeper and captain. He named several legendary names from around the world, with Rohit Sharma receiving the biggest honour as his choice for captain.

Rohit Sharma gets captaincy

Shadab picked Rohit as his ideal T20 opener and also entrusted him with leading the side. Rohit captained India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title, making the choice particularly noteworthy.

For the power-hitting role, Shadab went with Nicholas Pooran, while former West Indies star Kieron Pollard was his preferred all-rounder.

Pollard's remarkable T20 career includes more than 14,000 runs and over 300 wickets, highlighting his reputation as one of the format's greatest all-rounders.

Shadab selected former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond as his fast bowler, explaining that he admired Bond's bowling action. Despite playing only 40 T20 matches during his career, Bond left a lasting impression on the Pakistan all-rounder.

For spin, Shadab chose Sunil Narine, while Quinton de Kock was his preferred wicketkeeper.

Shadab Khan's ideal T20 picks:

Opener and captain: Rohit Sharma

Power-hitter: Nicholas Pooran

All-rounder: Kieron Pollard

Pacer: Shane Bond

Spinner: Sunil Narine

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock

West Indies dominates his selections

West Indies had the strongest representation in Shadab's team, with Pooran, Pollard and Narine all making the cut.

Narine's selection is particularly understandable given his extraordinary record in the shortest format. The mystery spinner has taken more than 600 wickets in T20 cricket and ranks among the most successful bowlers in the history of the format.

No Pakistan player makes cut

The biggest talking point, however, was the complete absence of a Pakistani player from Shadab's selections. Pakistan has produced several hugely successful T20 cricketers. Babar Azam is among the leading run-scorers in men's T20 internationals, while Shoaib Malik has enjoyed an exceptional career across T20 leagues around the world. Shadab himself has also crossed the 400-wicket mark in T20 cricket.

Despite those credentials, the Pakistan all-rounder opted for an entirely international combination when putting together his perfect T20 team.