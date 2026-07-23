IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketIND vs ZIM 1st T20 Playing 11: Sooryavanshi's Return Likely Amid Middle-Order Selection Dilemma

IND vs ZIM 1st T20 Playing 11: Sooryavanshi's Return Likely Amid Middle-Order Selection Dilemma

India faces selection dilemmas in the middle-order and all-rounders ahead of the 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe, with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi set to return.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 23 Jul 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suryavanshi, Varma's form, Dube's struggles are key concerns.

INDIA VS ZIMBABWE T20: India vs Zimbabwe T20 series kicks off today with the first match taking place at the iconic Harare Sports Club, starting at 4:30 PM IST. Following back-to-back series losses against Ireland (2-0) and England (4-0), Team India enters this bilateral setup eager to bounce back. While India holds the overall favorite tag, recent performances have left fans and analysts cautious.

All eyes remain on the selection strategy and whether youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will feature in the starting XI after being dropped previously.

India's Probable Playing 11: Abhishek Sharma,Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma (VC), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma.

ALSO READ: IND vs ZIM: 3 India Stars Set For T20I Debut, Including A 150 Kmph Speedster

Pitch Conditions At Harare Sports Club

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club traditionally carries extra moisture and seam movement, offering noticeable bounce that favors quick bowlers. Fast bowlers such as Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava are expected to capitalize on these conditions, posing a strong threat to the Indian top order. For India's batters, adapting quickly to the seam and bounce will be critical to building a competitive total.

Middle Order And All-Rounder Dilemma

India’s tactical selection faces significant friction in the middle order and all-rounder departments. With Sanju Samson absent from the side, Abhishek Sharma is slated to open alongside Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi returns to the setup after failing to convert his earlier three consecutive opportunities into high scores. Following the openers, Ishan Kishan is expected to bat at number three, with captain Shreyas Iyer occupying the number four position.

Vice-captain Tilak Varma occupies the fifth spot; however, his recent performances have drawn criticism, as he appears uncomfortable playing lower down the order despite preferring the top order.

Dropping the team's vice-captain remains unlikely. Meanwhile, the all-rounder slot presents another major challenge the management must choose among Shivam Dube, Harsh Dubey, and Sooryansh Shedge. Shivam Dube has struggled against swing and seam recently, yet his extensive international exposure keeps him in serious contention alongside finisher Rinku Singh. Under interim head coach VVS Laxman, India might favor a balanced combination featuring three frontline pacers, one spinner, and two all-rounders.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has Team India performed in their recent series?

Team India has faced back-to-back series losses against Ireland (2-0) and England (4-0). They enter this bilateral setup eager to bounce back from their recent performances.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jul 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Team India IND Vs ZIM Vaibhav Sooryavanshi INDIA VS ZIMBAWE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
IND vs ZIM 1st T20 Playing 11: Sooryavanshi's Return Likely Amid Middle-Order Selection Dilemma
IND vs ZIM 1st T20 Playing 11: Sooryavanshi's Return Likely Amid Middle-Order Selection Dilemma
Cricket
IND vs ZIM: 3 India Stars Set For T20I Debut, Including A 150 Kmph Speedster
IND vs ZIM: 3 India Stars Set For T20I Debut, Including A 150 Kmph Speedster
Cricket
WATCH: Lalit Modi Announces India Return Plan After Landmark IPL 2009 FEMA Verdict
WATCH: Lalit Modi Announces India Return Plan After Landmark IPL 2009 FEMA Verdict
Cricket
'He Is At Par With Virat Kohli': Ex-India Star Makes Massive KL Rahul Claim
'He Is At Par With Virat Kohli': Ex-India Star Makes Massive KL Rahul Claim
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Political Row: Rahul Gandhi To Address Press Conference On Paper Leak And Parliament Standoff
Delhi Metro Alert: 16 Stations Shut Amid Security Concerns, Entry and Exit Restricted
NEET Row: Kharge Demands Discussion Under Rule 267, Says Opposition Ready After Procedure Is Set
NEET Debate: Government Says Ready For Discussion, Seeks Rules and Schedule Agreement
NEET Protest Row: Congress Vows Parliament Standoff Until Demands on Education Minister Are Met
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget