Abhijeet Dipke Says He Has No Political Ambitions: 'Dream Is to Become Village Sarpanch'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NEET protest leader Dipke aims to be village sarpanch.

Childhood experiences inspired his village development aspirations.

His CJP will function as a political pressure group.

CJP meeting on August 5 to discuss future strategy.

Abhijeet Dipke, who led the student movement in Delhi over the alleged NEET paper leak, has said he has no intention of entering politics, even as prominent political leaders and ministers continue to visit him at his residence.

Speaking to ABP News, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) said his long-term aspiration is not to contest higher political office but to become the sarpanch of his native village in Maharashtra.

Dipke, who founded the CJP while studying in the United States, said his priority has always been to contribute to the development of his village rather than pursue a political career.

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'My Dream Is To Become My Village's Sarpanch'

Dipke said that if his ambition had been to enter politics, he would not have gone to the United States for higher education.

He said his dream is to become the sarpanch of Santuk Pimpiri village in Maharashtra's Hingoli district. According to Dipke, he has often told his family that he wants to lead the village because there is still considerable work to be done to improve local infrastructure and public services.

He said he hopes to improve the condition of schools, upgrade roads and drainage systems, and facilitate the construction of a hospital for the village.

Village Experiences Shaped His Vision

During the interaction, Dipke said he spent two to three months in his village every summer while growing up.

Although he had the opportunity to receive a quality education, he said many of his relatives and other children in the village were forced to study in dilapidated schools, with some sitting on broken classroom floors.

Dipke said these experiences inspired him to work for the betterment of his village and motivated his commitment to grassroots development.

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CJP To Meet On August 5 To Chart Future Course

Sharing details of the organisation's future plans, Dipke said CJP has a large network of volunteers who will continue working at different levels across the country.

He said the organisation would function as a political pressure group rather than a political party, arguing that a greater number of pressure groups strengthens democracy by ensuring that public concerns are raised more effectively. He also expressed confidence that new movements and new leaders would continue to emerge in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, key members of the CJP are scheduled to meet on August 5 at Dipke's residence in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. According to sources, the meeting will review feedback gathered from volunteers and students following the month-long protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak. The organisation is expected to discuss its future strategy, roadmap and upcoming activities before addressing the media at a press conference after the meeting.

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