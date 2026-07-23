IND vs ZIM: 3 India Stars Set For T20I Debut, Including A 150 Kmph Speedster

The three-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe begins today at the Harare Sports Club, with all matches set to be played at the same venue. India enters the series under pressure after suffering six consecutive defeats in T20Is and losing back-to-back series. Zimbabwe, meanwhile, will be hoping to capitalize on home conditions and add to the three T20I wins they have already registered against India.

While teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made his international debut during India's previous T20I series, three other uncapped players in the current squad could receive their maiden India caps against Zimbabwe.

Prabhsimran Singh

Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh earned his maiden T20I call-up after an impressive IPL campaign, where he played several impactful knocks at the top of the order. Included in the squad in place of Sanju Samson, Prabhsimran could challenge for an opening berth alongside Abhishek Sharma, especially after Sooryavanshi was dropped during the previous series. The aggressive right-hander has scored 3,665 runs in 129 T20 matches at a strike rate of 151.

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Harsh Dubey

Spin-bowling all-rounder Harsh Dubey is another strong contender to make his T20I debut. The left-arm spinner is the only specialist spin-bowling all-rounder in India's squad for the Zimbabwe tour. Dubey has already represented India in ODIs, picking up four wickets in two matches during the series against Afghanistan. He was also part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup in the IPL.

Ashok Sharma

Pacer Ashok Sharma impressed everyone with his raw pace during the IPL while representing the Gujarat Titans. The Rajasthan fast bowler consistently clocked speeds close to 150 kmph and claimed six wickets in six matches. Apart from his express pace, Ashok is also a handy lower-order batter, making him another player who could earn his maiden T20I cap in the Zimbabwe series.