Harshit Rana Caught Abusing Dewald Brevis? Watch Video

HomeSportsCricketHarshit Rana Caught Abusing Dewald Brevis? Watch Video

Harshit Rana's most animated celebration came after dismissing Dewald Brevis, a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 08:51 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Harshit Rana wreaked havoc on South African batting line-up in the first ODI, claiming two crucial wickets early in the match. He struck first ball to dismiss Ryan Rickelton for a duck and followed it up by bowling Quinton de Kock, who was caught behind by the wicketkeeper.

However, his most animated celebration came after dismissing Dewald Brevis, a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

Harshit Rana's frustration seemed to stem from Brevis' aggressive batting display. The South African had slammed 37 runs off just 28 balls, including three sixes and two fours, and had attempted another big shot off Rana in the 22nd over, which was caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad on the boundary.

Earlier, Brevis had even hit a cheeky 'no-look' six off Rana, adding to the bowler's visible irritation. While it's unclear whether any words were exchanged, Rana's emotional reaction spoke volumes.

Watch Video

Virat's masterclass in 1st innings

Batting first at Ranchi, Team India posted an imposing total of 349/8 in 50 overs. Virat Kohli led the charge with a masterful 135 from 120 balls, belting 7 sixes and 11 fours. Rohit Sharma contributed a swift 57, including 3 sixes, surpassing Shahid Afridi’s world record to become the highest six-hitter in ODI history with 352 sixes.

Captain KL Rahul also played a key role with a 60-run knock, ensuring India set a challenging target for the visitors.

India's Top ODI Totals Against South Africa

401/3 - Gwalior, 2010

349/8 - Ranchi, 2025

331/7 - Cardiff, 2013 Champions Trophy

326/5 - Kolkata, 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli's record

Virat Kohli etched his name further into cricket history by becoming the leading century-maker in ODI cricket.

During the first ODI against South Africa, Kohli notched his 52nd ODI century, also marking his sixth century against Proteas. With this feat, he surpassed the previous records held by cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and David Warner.

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 08:45 PM (IST)
IND Vs SA Harshit Rana India Vs South Africa SA Vs IND Dewald Brevis 'Ind Vs SA 1st ODI
