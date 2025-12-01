Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XI

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Match Date, Venue, Pitch Report, Probable Playing XI

After beating South Africa in Ranchi, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Check out all details about their next clash, which is in a few days from now.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India scored 349 and beat South Africa by 17 runs in the first of a three-match One Day International (ODI) series.

Virat Kohli was the highlight with the bat, scoring 135 off 120, whereas Harshit Rana and Kuldeep Yadav provided crucial breakthroughs to restrict the opponents on 332.

With a 1-0 lead established, the Men in Blue will now take on the Proteas at a new venue in just a couple of days. For those interested, here's all that you need to know about the upcoming match, such as its date, time, venue, and more.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Match Date and Time

The second India vs South Africa ODI will be played this Wednesday, that is December 3, 2025.

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), same as the opening fixture, and so fans can expect the coin toss to be conducted at around 1:00 PM IST. 

India has, notably, been on a toss losing streak, and while that hasn't always affected the match result, they would likely be hoping to get out of the loop as soon as possible.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Venue and Pitch Report

India and South Africa will meet next at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur. 

Only one 50-over match has been held at this stadium so far, which was back in January 2023 between New Zealand and India. The latter won by 8 wickets in that contest.

As for the general pitch report, the surface in New Raipur tends to be balanced, with some purchase available for both spinners and seamers. 

Therefore, fans can expect another exciting contest as they did in Ranchi. 

India's Probable Playing XI For 2nd ODI

Most of the squad that took the field in Ranchi did a decent job, and hence, the Men in Blue might not make much changes, if any at all in their second clash against South Africa.

One possible change though could be Rishabh Pant replacing Washington Sundar to add an extra proper batting option in the lineup.

IND Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
