Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Smashed Major Partnership Records In IND vs SA 1st ODI

HomeSportsCricketVirat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Smashed Major Partnership Records In IND vs SA 1st ODI

The Kohli-Rohit duo provided India with a flying start against South Africa after the early wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, breaking some notable partnership records.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were back in action for the Indian team on Sunday, against South Africa in Ranchi at the JSCA stadium. 

Rohit opened the innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal, who started with a bang but was dimissed pretty quickly. In walked Kohli, and what transpired from that moment onwards was a treat for the fans.

The Kohli-Rohit duo contributed to a 136-run partnership, which put the Men in Blue on track to post a match-winning total, which they later defended by 17 runs. 

Not only did the two reached personal milestones, with Rohit Sharma scoring 57 and Virat Kohli 135 during the innings, but also broke some notable partnership records.

Kohli-Rohit Set New Partnership Benchmarks

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma now have the best partnership average in ODIs (100+ partnerships). Here's a look at the top 5:

1) Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (India) - 58.5

2) Kumar Sangakkara and Tilakratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) - 53.7

3) Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes (West Indies) - 52.6

4) Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (India) - 47.6

5) Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden (Australia) - 47.4

The two have also recorded the third most 50+ and fifth most 100+ partnerships at home in One Day Internationals.

In fact, the Kohli-Rohit duo now has the joint-most 100+ partnership in general across the format. The figure is 20, which ties them with the legendary Sri Lankan duo of Sangakkara and Dilshan.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Kohli-Rohit Individual Records Broken

Virat Kohli scored 135 runs, which was his 52nd ODI ton, and with that, he became the player to score most 100s in a particular format, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of 51 Test tons.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, broke the record for hitting the most sixes in the 50-over format. For those wondering, he toppled Shahid Afridi from the top spot upon hitting 352 sixes.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 01:59 PM (IST)
