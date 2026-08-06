BJP MP Anil Bonde Targets Congress In Rajya Sabha With 'Terrorists' Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP MP Bonde countered opposition, citing pre-2014 'terrorists in Congress offices'.

Opposition continued protests over student action and temple theft allegations.

Congress president Kharge demanded Amit Shah statement on student actions.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Anil Bonde on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress during proceedings in the Upper House. Responding to the opposition in its own style, Bonde said that before 2014, it was commonly said that terrorists could be found in Congress offices.

Bonde Counters Opposition Slogans

Parliament's Monsoon Session has been underway for the past three weeks, but repeated disruptions by the opposition have led to frequent adjournments.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been targeting the government over issues including the alleged police "brutality" against students during a protest at Jantar Mantar and the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Opposition MPs have been raising slogans such as, "Where will you find donation thieves? In the BJP office."

On Thursday, the atmosphere in Parliament shifted when Bonde responded with similar slogans aimed at the Congress.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Bonde said, "Before 2014, every child could say that coal thieves would be found in Congress offices, corrupt people would be found in Congress offices... It was also said that terrorists would be found in Congress offices and traitors would be found in Congress offices."

As Bonde raised the slogans, other BJP MPs responded by repeating, "In the Congress office."

During the exchange, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Bonde not to make such remarks. However, the BJP MP continued speaking. Harivansh then clarified that Bonde should confine himself to the subject under discussion and that only those remarks would form part of the official record.

Opposition Continues Protest in Parliament Complex

The Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and several other opposition parties continued their protest in the Parliament complex.

The MPs have been demanding a fair investigation into the alleged theft of devotees' offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and raising concerns over action taken against students in different states.

Gathering near Makar Dwar of Parliament House, opposition MPs held placards and raised slogans against the government, including "Where will you find donation thieves? In the BJP office," "Donation thieves, vacate the chair," and "Amit Shah, answer us."

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Kharge Demands Amit Shah's Statement

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition was ready to cooperate in ensuring the smooth functioning of Parliament, but insisted that Home Minister Amit Shah must address the House over the alleged lathi-charge on students, the reported use of pellet guns and the firing of tear gas.

Kharge alleged that the opposition had been demanding the Home Minister's statement on the issue for the past 15 days, but the government was avoiding the discussion.

Addressing a press conference, he alleged that students protesting peacefully had been subjected to brutality. He questioned who ordered the lathi-charge, who authorised the use of pellet guns and why tear gas shells were fired.

He said, "The Home Minister Amit Shah should come to the House and make a statement to answer these questions."

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